Amnesia Ibiza Tests App That Converts Dance Moves to Donations

During launch weekend, Amnesia Ibiza attendees raved to generate €30,000 in donations.

Desperados

Desperados is helping ravers dance towards a brighter future.

Desperados, a subsidiary of the Heineken company, is the manufacturer of the world's first tequila flavored beer and certainly no stranger to making the world feel in their element on the dancefloor. 

However, the company recently found a new way to engage concert-goers with their Rave To Save app. The app incentivizes dancing by tracking the user's steps and converting their steps into charitable donations.

The initiative arrives in the wake of surveys conducted by Desperados, which revealed that 60% of respondents believe the party scene should be more active in supporting charitable causes. To that end, clubbers have since had no trouble putting their money where their feet are.

The Daily Mail reports the app's launch weekend at the world-renowned clubbing hotspot Amnesia Ibiza was a huge success, generating over €30,000 for charities such as Women in Music. Every 100 steps converts into a €1 donation by Desperados.

Rave To Save activations will take place coming up at the Elrow Town London, Elrow Town Amsterdam, Elrow Island and Hype Festival events. This clubbing season, Desperados says they will convert the public's dance moves into cumulative donations of up to €200,000.

Download the app here.

