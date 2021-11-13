Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
This App Generates Your Dream Festival Lineup Flyer Using Your Spotify Playlists
Publish date:

This App Generates Your Dream Festival Lineup Flyer Using Your Spotify Playlists

The Anthems app wants to change how you discover music.
Author:

EDM.com/Anthems

The Anthems app wants to change how you discover music.

We all conjure dream music festival lineups in our heads, but a new app called Anthems is taking it a step further. 

When first launching Anthems, the app requests access to your Spotify account. From there, they are able to access your playlists and listening history. Anthems then takes your most-listened-to artists of all-time and constructs a festival lineup comprising a handful of those you just couldn't stop rinsing. 

To be perfectly honest, I wasn't sure what to expect when I learned it would be digging through my crates. But I was pleasantly surprised by all of the selections and would be willing to pay top dollar to check out this lineup, regardless of how strange it would be to see ILLENIUM and Boombox Cartel at a music festival with The 1975 and Cake.

Anthems Festival Photo

Anthems Playlist-Generated Festival Lineup

Recommended Articles

Anthems Festival Photo
GEAR + TECH

This App Generates Your Dream Festival Lineup Flyer Using Your Spotify Playlists

The Anthems app wants to change how you discover music.

10 seconds ago
250538345_138438251867421_2508952521785366550_n
EVENTS

Look Inside Float Dubai, the World's Largest Floating Nightclub

The nightclub was built on the famous Queen Elizabeth 2 ocean liner and sells bottles up to nearly $90,000.

17 hours ago
iceland
EVENTS

"Door to Another Universe": Party at the Edge of the World In This Icelandic Pop-Up Nightclub

The remote Detour Discotheque nightclub will open as an extremely limited pop-up in early 2022.

18 hours ago

Anthems wants to reinvent the wheel when it comes to music discovery. By connecting to your Spotify account, the app is able to broadcast what you're listening to on your profile. Then, those who follow you are able to like and save those tracks to their own Anthems and Spotify account. 

Anthems is currently in early access and new users can only join through an invite. Join the waitlist here

FOLLOW ANTHEMS:

Website: anthems.fm/home 
Twitter: twitter.com/anthemsFM
Instagram: instagram.com/anthemsfm

Related

tycho weather
GEAR + TECH

Tycho Made an App that Generates Playlists Based On Your Local Weather

The app promotes Tycho's new album, 'Weather'.

lXbL9mk9
GEAR + TECH

Soundwaves Uses Spotify To Recommend Your Holiday Destination

The Yacht Week Analyses Spotify Listening Habits To Curate An Individual Travel Experience

spotify-icon-ios
GEAR + TECH

Here's How to Upload Custom Spotify Playlist Covers from Your Phone

Now you can add some visual flair to your expertly selected playlists from anywhere.

Instagram
NEWS

Share Your Favorite Tracks, Artists, & Playlists With New Instagram Stories Spotify App Integration

Instagram Stories is making it easier for you to share your favorite playlists, tracks, and artists with your followers.

spotify-mobile 2
FEATURES

How to Soundtrack a Night Using Spotify Collaborative Playlists

Spotify's collaborative playlist feature allows your entire group to be a part of the song selection.

592E1E87-0D47-4DA3-94C2-85D029D4B992
GEAR + TECH

Vertigo Aims To Change The Way We Stream Music While Giving Artists Their Due

A new social media application is turning the way we stream music into a constantly changing, living, breathing video while allowing artists to be paid for their tracks.

apple-watch-music-streaming
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Is Beta Testing Critical Upgrades to Its Apple Watch App

Spotify hasn't made any substantial changes to its Apple Watch app since 2018, but that is about to drastically change.

spotify-icon-ios
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Now Allows Users to Search Using Song Lyrics

Forgot the title of the new song you want to save? Thanks to Spotify that's no longer an issue.