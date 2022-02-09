Skip to main content
Apple May Soon Offer Music That Adapts to Your Heartbeat In Real-Time

Apple May Soon Offer Music That Adapts to Your Heartbeat In Real-Time

Big things could be announced at Apple's WWDC event this year.

Brett Jordan

Big things could be announced at Apple's WWDC event this year.

Go from REZZ's midtempo to Headhunterz's hardstyle in just a quarter-mile sprint.

Apple has acquired AI Music, a startup that creates songs using artificial intelligence based on your heartbeat. The tracks that AI Music's Infinite Music Engine is capable of creating are royalty-free, dynamic, and change in real-time based on the user's interactions. A higher intensity run, for example, would signal a more upbeat and energetic sound.

AI Music reportedly believes their proprietary Infinite Music Engine is capable of generating custom music to provide the most flexibility for users based on their activity.

"Music that adapts to your heartbeat, audio advertising that matches listener context, universal licenses across formats... All of this is possible, and more, thanks to our cutting-edge research and scalable in-house development," according to a description on AI Music's website, which has now be taken down. You can view a cached version of the site here.

Recommended Articles

apple music
GEAR + TECH

Apple May Soon Offer Music That Adapts to Your Heartbeat In Real-Time

Big things could be announced at Apple's WWDC event this year.

12 seconds ago
STS9, STS9 red rocks, STS9 sky world
EVENTS

Here's a List of Every Electronic Music Show at Red Rocks In 2022

Porter Robinson, Kraftwerk, Zeds Dead and many more will descend on the iconic open air venue in 2022.

42 minutes ago
Marc Rebillet performing at The Beatyard in Dublin 2019
EVENTS

Marc Rebillet Announces Headline Red Rocks Performance

The improvisational artist will make his debut at the iconic open air venue one day before Halloween 2022.

43 minutes ago
Apple Music

Apple has not commented on the acquisition of AI Music, so it is unknown how much the company was purchased for. However, Apple has been ramping up its features for its Apple Music service over the past year. In August 2021, the Cupertino-headquartered company acquired classical music service Primephonic.

According to Digital Music News, Apple has nearly 800 million subscribers across all of its services, including Apple Music. Additionally, they'll need to ramp up offerings for those jumping the Spotify ship amid controversy surrounding podcaster Joe Rogan.

Artificial intelligence will certainly not have a shortage of applications—it might even be joining us in raves soon.

Tags
terms:
Apple MusicArtificial Intelligence

Related

artificial intelligence
GEAR + TECH

Here is a Sassy AI Bot That Roasts Your Taste in Music

The hilarious new program answers the question, "How bad is your Spotify?"

Universal Music Group
NEWS

Industry News Round-Up: Universal Music Group For Sale, Apple Music's North American Subscribers, and More

Up to 50 percent of Universal Music Group could be for sale. Apple Music claims to have more North American subscribers than Spotify.

songwriting songwriters
INDUSTRY

Songwriters Get Hit In the Wallet by Spotify, Apple Music, and Pandora... Again

David Israelite, president and CEO of the National Music Publishers Association, said major streaming services "have proposed the lowest royalty rates in history."

Apple Music
NEWS

Industry News Round-Up: Apple Music Gets Analytical, Spotify's New Hate Policies, & More

Apple is launching an analytical platform as well as an internal division to work with music publishers and songwriters.

apple music
GEAR + TECH

Apple Music Leverages Shazam to ID Full DJ Mixes, Compensate Rights Holders

Apple Music is salvaging the viability of DJ Mixes as a monetizable medium.

Apple Music Launches New danceXL Playlist (EDM.com Feature)
GEAR + TECH

Apple Music Tests Lyric Sharing Features in iOS 14.5 Beta

Apple Music continues to innovate its technological features as the high-stakes streaming wars continue.

1151605a-4bba-4ecd-aac9-1742df02732a-0x0-KJC_5055-1
GEAR + TECH

Elon Musk Introduced Tesla's New AI Robot With a Human Awkwardly Dancing to EDM in Tights

The "humanoid" Tesla Bot isn't the first product Musk has introduced that has received strange looks.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Sets Apple Music
NEWS

Apple Music Adds EDC Las Vegas 2021 DJ Sets

Fans can now listen to EDC Las Vegas sets from Zomboy, 3LAU, and many more electronic dance music stars.