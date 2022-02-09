Apple May Soon Offer Music That Adapts to Your Heartbeat In Real-Time

Go from REZZ's midtempo to Headhunterz's hardstyle in just a quarter-mile sprint.

Apple has acquired AI Music, a startup that creates songs using artificial intelligence based on your heartbeat. The tracks that AI Music's Infinite Music Engine is capable of creating are royalty-free, dynamic, and change in real-time based on the user's interactions. A higher intensity run, for example, would signal a more upbeat and energetic sound.

AI Music reportedly believes their proprietary Infinite Music Engine is capable of generating custom music to provide the most flexibility for users based on their activity.

"Music that adapts to your heartbeat, audio advertising that matches listener context, universal licenses across formats... All of this is possible, and more, thanks to our cutting-edge research and scalable in-house development," according to a description on AI Music's website, which has now be taken down. You can view a cached version of the site here.

Apple has not commented on the acquisition of AI Music, so it is unknown how much the company was purchased for. However, Apple has been ramping up its features for its Apple Music service over the past year. In August 2021, the Cupertino-headquartered company acquired classical music service Primephonic.

According to Digital Music News, Apple has nearly 800 million subscribers across all of its services, including Apple Music. Additionally, they'll need to ramp up offerings for those jumping the Spotify ship amid controversy surrounding podcaster Joe Rogan.

Artificial intelligence will certainly not have a shortage of applications—it might even be joining us in raves soon.