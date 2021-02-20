Apple Music Tests Lyric Sharing Features in iOS 14.5 Beta

Apple Music Tests Lyric Sharing Features in iOS 14.5 Beta

Apple Music continues to innovate its technological features as the high-stakes streaming wars continue.
Apple Music has shared beta versions of iOS 14.5 with developers, who say the software update now includes several new lyric sharing related features. 

The iOS 13.5 update allowed for the sharing of Apple Music songs within Instagram's Stories feature. Today, Apple Music is doubling down, allowing users to now share song lyrics from within the Apple Music app directly to Instagram and iMessage. 

One developer, Federico Viticci, shared his experience testing the feature on Twitter. Viticci stated that while viewing real-time lyrics of the song currently playing, one long-press on the screen allows users to select and share lyrical segments. He also discovered that sharing lyrics within iMessage additionally creates a digital card that will allow the receiver to play the song at the specific timestamp where the lyrics are heard. 

This is Apple Music's latest innovation since the streaming giant rolled out Isgubhu in early February, a curated platform geared toward spotlighting the ascendant dance music community in Africa.

Apple's iOS 14.5 software update does not yet have a public release date at the time of writing. 

