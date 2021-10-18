October 19, 2021
Apple Reveals New MacBook Pro With Help From REZZ and Deathpact

Apple decision to soundtrack the promo for their "completely redesigned" MacBook Pro computers with REZZ and Deathpact's midtempo banger "Chemical Bond."
When the folks at Apple aren't warding off data privacy complaints, apparently they're honing in on their selector abilities.

The company recently revealed their "completely redesigned" MacBook Pro, using music by electronic superstars REZZ and Deathpact as a soundtrack.

In a tech-meets-techno dream mashup, Apple opted to sync the duo's recent single "Chemical Bond" to showcase the newest iteration of the brand's flagship laptop. The menacing "Chemical Bond" will appear on REZZ's upcoming spiral LP, an album she has said will "showcase an evolved version" of her music.

Check out the Apple reveal below via CNBC.

Apple recently tied a bow on this year's Apple Event, where they unveiled their latest line of hardware. They showcased new AirPods, revamped 14- and 16-inch Macbook Pro laptops, and new color options for the HomePod Mini, among other gear to become available ahead of the holiday season. Perhaps most notable are new processors for the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, which the company called "the most powerful chips Apple has ever built."

Fans can pre-save spiral now ahead of its fall 2021 release, which will arrive ahead of REZZ's eponymous North American tour. The Juno Award-winning electronic music producer has not yet announced an official release date.

