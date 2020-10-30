Armin van Buuren Announces Series of VR Performances via Sensorium Galaxy

As the global pandemic continues to delay the return of live music, artists have worked tirelessly to keep their virtual sets as creative and fresh as possible. Armin van Buuren is the latest artist to announce he'll be taking the stage inside of virtual reality via Sensorium Galaxy.

Sensorium Galaxy is a new TIDAL-backed company offering unique VR experiences set to launch in early 2021. As a social VR platform, their goal is to provide artists a space to connect with fans in new ways and completely change the virtual concert game. van Buuren has expressed he's ready to take things to the next level in VR. "By not being subjected to the laws of physics and the boundaries of the real world, I can develop performances where the immersive environment becomes a part of the show," he said in a press release.

The trance music legend joins a growing list of artists preparing to showcase their music in Sensorium Galaxy's VR world, including David Guetta and Carl Cox. For those interested in registering early or learning more about Sensorium Galaxy's ambitious virtual reality experience, click here.

