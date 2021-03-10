Watch This Artist Build a Functional Vinyl DJ Deck Out of LEGO Bricks

From life-size cars to Daft Punk stages, the possibility for ingenuity with LEGO bricks is endless. Nothing hits quite as close to home, however, as the latest invention from Look Mum No Computer, who has built a set of working vinyl DJ turntables made completely out of LEGOs.

The creation arrives as an official collaboration with the children's toy organization in celebration of the recent launch of LEGO Vidyo, the brand's augmented reality music video-making platform. It's fascinating to watch as he navigates thousands of blocks to conceptualize a fully-functioning piece of music equipment.

To turn the idea into a reality, Look Mum No Computer used both LEGO Mindstorm programmable bricks and various items from the LEGO Technic component pack. The only thing not made from the bricks is the circuit board, which he designed himself. Taking the first spin on the decks was UMG and Astralwerks' newly signed artist, L.L.A.M.A.

Watch the mad genius bring the LEGO turntables to life below.