Watch This Artist Build a Functional Vinyl DJ Deck Out of LEGO Bricks

Watch This Artist Build a Functional Vinyl DJ Deck Out of LEGO Bricks

Mind = blown.
Author:
Publish date:

LEGO

From life-size cars to Daft Punk stages, the possibility for ingenuity with LEGO bricks is endless. Nothing hits quite as close to home, however, as the latest invention from Look Mum No Computer, who has built a set of working vinyl DJ turntables made completely out of LEGOs.

The creation arrives as an official collaboration with the children's toy organization in celebration of the recent launch of LEGO Vidyo, the brand's augmented reality music video-making platform. It's fascinating to watch as he navigates thousands of blocks to conceptualize a fully-functioning piece of music equipment.

To turn the idea into a reality, Look Mum No Computer used both LEGO Mindstorm programmable bricks and various items from the LEGO Technic component pack. The only thing not made from the bricks is the circuit board, which he designed himself. Taking the first spin on the decks was UMG and Astralwerks' newly signed artist, L.L.A.M.A.

Watch the mad genius bring the LEGO turntables to life below.

Related

1000x800p-2
GEAR + TECH

Introducing LEGO Vidiyo's Hottest New DJs: Alien, Unicorn, and the Party Llama

An alien DJ, a unicorn DJ, and a llama walk into a bar.

Marshmello
GEAR + TECH

LEGO's New VIDIYO Augmented Reality Platform to Feature Music by Marshmello

Mello's music will be featured in the brand's new app where users can create custom music videos.

Screenshot 2020-05-01 at 16.34.00 copy
Lifestyle

Father-Son Duo Transform Daft Punk's Alive 2007 Stage into Epic LEGO Recreation

Alive 2007 gets reimagined "One More Time."

AJAX-Vinyl-MockUp(AJ)3
MUSIC RELEASES

Sweat It Out Announce 10 Year Anniversary Vinyl, Celebrating The Legacy Of Ajax [Pre-Order]

Release Date: Friday, November 2018

A photo of German DJ/producer Zedd during a performance courtesy of RUKES.
NEWS

Zedd Enlists Dante Dentoni for Intricate LEGO Installation in L.A. Mansion

The LEGO installation in Zedd's mansion has an OMNIA room, an Overwatch room and more.

lego-group_universal-music-group_still-asset_soundwaves-2020-e1587931068283
NEWS

LEGO and Universal Music Group Announce New Partnership Inspiring Next Generation Creatives

The partnership will spur the development of new LEGO products set to hit the market in 2021.

Record Store
INDUSTRY

Sony is Pressing Vinyl Records for the First Time in Thirty Years

Wax collectors, get your wallets ready!

Armin van Buuren Ferry Cosrten
NEWS

Watch Armin van Buuren and Ferry Corsten Perform Rare B2B Trance Set on Vinyl

A must-watch set from two of trance music's living legends.