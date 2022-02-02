Skip to main content
Artists Are Blasting an NFT Auction Platform After Their Music Appeared Without Their Knowledge

Artists Are Blasting an NFT Auction Platform After Their Music Appeared Without Their Knowledge

The HitPiece marketplace, which appears to list music NFTs from artists like Avicii, Calvin Harris and Steve Aoki, has been the subject of contentious backlash on social media.

Tezos

The HitPiece marketplace, which appears to list music NFTs from artists like Avicii, Calvin Harris and Steve Aoki, has been the subject of contentious backlash on social media.

A controversial NFT marketplace has drawn the ire of many in the music industry and creator economy at large.

Legions of musicians are taking to social media to condemn HitPiece, a platform allegedly minting and selling music NFTs without artists' knowledge.

According to HitPiece's website, the marketplace "lets fans collect NFTs of your favorite songs." However, it's unclear whether or not the company has acquired the rights to the songs and gone through the necessary channels to publicly list them on its platform.

Per its website, HitPiece also claims to remit a royalty to artists whose music NFTs are purchased or sold, but suggests the rights-holder must create an account to receive payments. "Each time an artist’s NFT is purchased or sold, a royalty from each transaction is accounted to the rights holders account," according to the site's FAQ section.

Many songs recorded by major contemporary and electronic music artists appear to have been minted as NFTs and listed on HitPiece's website, where users can place bids. For example, a listing of "Pure Grinding," a song recorded by late dance music icon Avicii, is currently "Accepting Bids" at an initial list price of $100.

The legality of HitPiece has publicly been called into question by many, such as Brenna Ehrlich, Chief Research Editor at Rolling Stone

"Hi there, looks like your service plugs into a streaming service (Spotify?) and pulls in all available titles," Ehrlich wrote in a reply to a tweet published by HitPiece. "Curious how exactly you're legally selling NFTs of artists' albums without their permission?"

Recommended Articles

nft general
GEAR + TECH

Artists Are Blasting an NFT Auction Platform After Their Music Appeared Without Their Knowledge

The HitPiece marketplace, which appears to list music NFTs from artists like Avicii, Calvin Harris and Steve Aoki, has been the subject of contentious backlash on social media.

4 hours ago
Claude VonStroke
FEATURES

Claude VonStroke Talks Experimentation, Surrealism Art and More: "I Don’t Think There’s Enough Risk-Taking In Our Scene"

A candid interview with the Dirtybird co-founder ahead of Tucson's Gem & Jam Music Festival.

6 hours ago
258739215_4443667475682411_599106702831269070_n
EVENTS

Escapade's 2022 Festival to Feature Seven Lions, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, More

Escapade is returning bigger than ever in 2022.

9 hours ago

Digital art misappropriation has become a topic of consternation in the convoluted and bizarre Web3 era. The advent of NFTs has led to widespread fraudulent activity, like in March 2021, when thousands of dollars worth of tokenized art was reportedly stolen on the popular Nifty Gateway marketplace.

"'HitPiece' is an [sic] pretty apt name for this scam," tweeted EPROM, a renowned electronic music producer and DJ. "Literally NFT-sniping every artist with digital distribution."

A member of HitPiece's leadership team did not immediately respond to EDM.com's request for comment.

Responding to a Twitter user who overtly accused HitPiece of being a "scam," the company refuted the claim.

"Hi, to clarify we are definitely not a scam," HitPiece tweeted. "If you would like more information."

"Feel free to send us a DM," reads another response. "Your music isn't on our site, nor do we stream music."

Editor's Note: After the publication of this report, HitPiece released a statement via Twitter. "Clearly we have struck a nerve and are very eager to create the ideal experience for music fans," wrote HitPiece. "To be clear, artists get paid when digital goods are sold on HitPiece. Like all beta products, we are continuing to listen to all user feedback and are committed to evolving the product to fit the needs of the artists, labels, and fans alike."

Related

119134476_10157654831726169_1144020969868389436_n
GEAR + TECH

Calvin Harris Shares Preview of NFT Debut With Never-Before-Heard Music

Calvin Harris' dreamy "TECHNOFISH" NFT is a collaboration with longtime creative partner Emil Nava.

pjimage (1)
INDUSTRY

3LAU, Ashton Kutcher, Mark Cuban, More to Judge Shark Tank-Like NFT Funding Contest

Snoop Dogg and Linda Xie will also appear as judges for the first-of-its-kind competition, which was developed to "support the most innovative ideas in NFTs."

Lindsay-Lohan-ft.-Aliana-Lohan-Lullaby
GEAR + TECH

Someone Bought Lindsay Lohan's Electronic Music NFT for $85,000

No, this is not an April Fools' joke.

imageedit_2_6576092928
GEAR + TECH

Don Diablo Makes History With $1.2 Million Sale of First-Ever Full-Length Concert NFT

Diablo called the ambitious NFT drop, which sold in four minutes, a "next level sci-fi animated live concert experience."

154214297_275012600662663_8856240710291013047_n
GEAR + TECH

3LAU Backs $7.6 Million Funding Round to Launch NFT Social Network

Showtime allows users to like, comment, and even bid on NFT art shared by creators.

Denver EDM DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nicholas D. Miller) standing in front of orange clouds.
GEAR + TECH

ILLENIUM Announces Debut NFT Drop to Celebate 5-Year Anniversary of "Ashes"

The past meets the future in ILLENIUM's celebratory NFT debut.

Seven Lions
INTERVIEWS

Glimpse Into the Metaphysical World of Seven Lions' Debut NFT Collection on Crypto.com [Exclusive]

Seven Lions' first-ever NFT drop will feature never-before-heard soundscapes produced specifically for the unique collection.

Viberate_Cover_Photo_EDM_com
MUSIC RELEASES

UMEK Seeks to Revolutionize the Way Artists are Booked With New NFT Drop

UMEK's NFT drop will include three one-of-a-kind remixes and the opportunity to book the seminal techno artist for a livestream or real-life gig.