Hands-On With the Exquisite ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Gaming Laptop

It's no secret that many of our favorite music producers are also hardcore gamers. We've seen countless video game and electronic music crossovers over the years, and even more so during the pandemic-induced live music shutdown. At this point, it's not even the least bit surprising to hear your favorite artist's music in a game or even see their image modeled into the action.

Alan Walker has now decided to take things a step further and move from software to hardware.

Enter the ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition, a custom gaming laptop created by ASUS and Republic of Gamers (ROG) in partnership with Walker.

ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition and case. ASUS

Pretty and Powerful

The ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is an absolute monster. It's is so much more than a pretty case—this is a formidable gaming laptop suitable for avid gamers. The machine boasts an AMD Ryzen R9-5900HS processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU alongside 16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz RAM and a 1 TB PCIe SSD. This is all brought to life by a stunning 14” QHD 120Hz display.

These parts combine to form a device capable of handling the latest games and virtual reality software, and is a great device for producers looking to join Walker onstage one day. In our testing, we found that the device performed excellently during exorbitantly long sessions of Grand Theft Auto V and Overwatch.

ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition inside case. ASUS

Attention to Detail

With just a quick glance, it's very clear that this device drips with Alan Walker's signature style. In fact, this should be taken literally since the device is styled with his signature atop its shell.

ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition with case and accessories. ASUS

Impressive attention to detail is splayed throughout, featuring unique "spectre blue" accents throughout. This design is quite noticeable on the keyboard, where blue and grey hues pair well with the white backlight. As a bonus easter egg, Walker's "AW" logo is printed on both the "A" and "W" keys in a nuanced touch that only reinforces the design team's prowess.

ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition. ASUS

As you can see in the video below, the custom rig is fitted with an AniMe Matrix LED display on the front of the shell. This can be programmed to display both static and moving visuals. Of course, it includes several that are themed around Alan Walker, but it can even show other visuals like the date and time. The aforementioned color is also included in the eye-catching display and is exclusive to Walker's special edition.

They even went as far as to package the device in an interactive, touch-controlled case. Using a USB-C cable, the case can be plugged into the computer and used as a sampler. This is powered by custom software that allows fans to add Alan Walker-designed sound effects and visuals to his originals or any song you choose to import.

ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition and interactive case. ASUS

Alongside the physical elements, each special edition G14 is fitted with Alan Walker wallpapers and even custom boot-up visuals and sound effects designed by the man himself. These little touches envelop the device in such a way that offers users the feel of an immersive experience curated by Walker himself.

A Perfect Pairing

Those unfamiliar with the masked artist may be wondering how this partnership came to be, and the answer is quite simple. The ASUS/ROG team recognized his devotion to all things gaming and knew he'd be a great fit for this partnership. As you might remember, back in March he teamed up with ROG for a contest centered around a music video for his track "For Those Who Dare."

This perfect pairing was compounded in a chat with an ASUS representative, wherein they stated that his cyberpunk aesthetic meshed well with their idea for a special edition laptop and made the design process even more enjoyable.

Alan Walker designing the ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition. ASUS

They would go on to mention how Walker's contributions were delightfully unique in terms of how hands-on he was during the course of the partnership—a refreshing notion considering stars of his stature typically don't do much when it comes to celebrity product crossovers. Walker helped with the design of the cover and onscreen visuals, just two of the many facets he helped flesh out as a prolific contributor.

Alan Walker designing the ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition. ASUS

All in all, Walker and ASUS/ROG's partnership was a massive success and their creation is something that fans, gamers, and producers alike will drool over for years to come. With an interactive case, stylish aesthetics, and top-notch parts under the hood, those who get their hands on this device will love how it looks and feels when they play their favorite games or create the next mainstage hit.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition is available for purchase now. You can learn more about the custom gaming laptop and purchase one for yourself on the official ASUS Store.

