Hands On with the "Avicii Invector Encore Edition" Video Game for Nintendo Switch

Since the tragic passing of Avicii back in 2018, the EDM world has put together an amazing collection of tributes. We've seen everything from a star-studded concert to an upcoming museum dedicated to his career, and the late artist is now getting the Nintendo Switch treatment with the forthcoming Avicii Invector Encore Edition video game.

The standard edition of Avicii Invector released late last year on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Encore Edition, however, features 10 new tracks, including some from Avicii's posthumous album Tim.

Developers Hello There Games offered EDM.com a hands-on preview of the first five tracks of the upcoming game so we could see what to expect later this year. We got to explore the worlds of his songs "Can't Catch Me," "Pure Grinding," "What Would I Change It To," "The Nights (Avicii By Avicii Remix)," and "Waiting For Love."

Players take control of a spaceship traveling through various cosmic environments set to the sound of the Swedish EDM icon. In typical rhythm game fashion, players are tasked with pressing buttons in tune to the selected song in an effort to score points. The tunes are put into groups of four. If a player reaches the target percentage of notes hit on the four songs, they unlock the next group, and so on.

Pressing keys tied to specific parts of the song helps one to appreciate the melodies, as they almost dissect the production and places emphasis on the individual pieces that make up the track. For example, a listener may not notice subtle keys in the background of a song, but with the game, a player will focus on each note since they are a crucial part of the gameplay.

Avicii Invector Encore Edition is set to release on September 8th on Nintendo Switch. For more information and to pre-order a copy for yourself, you can head over to the game's website here.

