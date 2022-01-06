You Can Now Experience Avicii's Music In VR With Revamped Rhythm Game

As the electronic dance music zeitgeist erupts into a technological inferno, new ways to experience the life and music of one of its most legendary artists continue to arise.

Nearly four years since the tragic death of Avicii, his life and music captivate fans via documentaries, biographies, and other posthumous media ventures. Now, gamers will soon be able to experience Avicii's music in VR thanks to Wired Productions and Hello There Games, who are launching a virtual reality edition of the AVICII Invector: Encore Edition game. According to Nintendo, the original game helps "recreate the party feeling of an AVICII concert."

The new galactic rhythm game, wherein players can hit notes to 35 of Avicii's timeless songs, comes to Meta Quest 2 on January 27th, 2022. Leo Zullo, Managing Director of Wired Productions, called it an "unforgettable virtual reality experience" in a press release shared with EDM.com.

All music royalties from each copy of the game sold will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, which works to de-stigmatize mental health and raise awareness of suicide among young people.

"When Tim and I first started talking about Invector, he was actually sent an early prototype VR headset. He was fascinated by the technology and the opportunities it created," said Oskar Eklund, CEO of Hello There Games. "Working with Tim’s father, Klas, to finish this project has been an emotional process for the whole team. We still grieve for Tim, but we came together knowing this was a project he was very passionate about and hope his fans can continue to celebrate and remember Avicii for the light that he was."

Eklund's portrayal of Avicii as a pathfinder at the intersection of music and tech echo comments made by Aloe Blacc, the esteemed singer-songwriter featured on Avicii's global hit "Wake Me Up," who told EDM.com in a 2021 interview that the late DJ would've been at the forefront of the NFT boom.

"I think if [Avicii] was around he certainly would have been one of the first music artists to engage in the world of NFTs," Blacc said. "As a proxy or representative of his legacy—because of the music we've made—I want his legacy to be a part of it."

The AVICII Invector: Encore Edition VR experience is available to Wishlist now via Meta Quest.