Bag Raiders Sold Their Viral "Shooting Stars" Meme as a Hilarious NFT

Bag Raiders Sold Their Viral "Shooting Stars" Meme as a Hilarious NFT

Bag Raiders turned their sleeper hit "Shooting Stars" into a hilariously absurd digital collectible.
Author:
Publish date:

Beat.com.au

Bag Raiders turned their sleeper hit "Shooting Stars" into a hilariously absurd digital collectible.

Where would we be without NFTs and memes? Bag Raiders understand this well and have combined the two into a memorable—albeit completely absurd—digital offering that is likely to be one of the weirdest things you'll see today.

Bag Raiders announced that there's even more star power behind this "Shooting Stars" NFT than initially realized. This particular collectible was minted by the creator of the viral meme, which was a sensation online in early 2018.

The origins of the meme go back a decade earlier, however, with the release of Bag Raiders' song by the same name. It's catchiness went under the radar in the years immediately after, only to eventually blow up with the meme-based trend to the tune of over 130 million views on YouTube alone at the time of writing.

It's undoubtedly an origin story worth celebrating, and there's a precedent for it as many meme-related sensations have since gone on to become some of the most popular NFTs to date, including 2011's Nyan Cat. 

The NFT was sold on Crypto.com, with 20% of proceeds going towards Australian nonprofit organizations for music education.

FOLLOW BAG RAIDERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/bagraiders
Twitter: twitter.com/bag-raiders
Instagram: instagram.com/bag_raiders
Spotify: spoti.fi/2QqlRoL

Related

paris hilton
GEAR + TECH

Soundtracked by Electronic Music, Paris Hilton's Debut NFT Collection Sold for Over $1.1 Million

Paris Hilton is channeling her newfound passion for NFTs to help elevate female creators.

Zedd, OMNIA Nightclub
GEAR + TECH

Zedd Announces Immersive "Diorama" NFT With New Music, His Most Ambitious Visual Project Yet

Zedd sought to create the best NFT ever, and "Diorama" just might be worthy of that consideration.

Alec x Ozuna NFT image
FEATURES

Oil and Water: How ArtGrails.com is Changing the NFT Space Through Unusual Collaborations

Alec Monopoly and Avery Andon are bringing a uniquely collaborative approach to the NFT space with ArtGrails.com.

ill-esha
GEAR + TECH

Listen to the "Sounds" of Dogecoin With ill-esha's New Cyberpunk NFT Drop

It all started when ill-esha asked, "Ever wondered what Dogecoin sounds like?"

Flosstradamus
NEWS

Flosstradamus Is Celebrating 4/20 By Releasing the First-Ever Smokable NFT

Flosstradamus is bringing a unique NFT to market, effectively blurring the lines between physical and digital collectibles.

ClFdzeyWkAA8BSo
GEAR + TECH

Adventure Club's Leighton James and Impossible Brief Launch NFT Clothing Brand, "Overpriced." [Exclusive]

The first Overpriced. auction sale is an NFT hoodie commanding a $25,000 starting bid.

thumbnail
GEAR + TECH

Dillon Francis Mints Psychedelic NFT for Charitable Cause

The winner will have 100 trees planted in their name.

Calvin Harris
GEAR + TECH

Calvin Harris' Next NFT Drop Will Only Be Available to the Biggest Collectors

You must have an NFT collection exceeding 100 works in order to even attempt to snag one of Harris' next editions.