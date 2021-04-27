Bag Raiders Sold Their Viral "Shooting Stars" Meme as a Hilarious NFT

Where would we be without NFTs and memes? Bag Raiders understand this well and have combined the two into a memorable—albeit completely absurd—digital offering that is likely to be one of the weirdest things you'll see today.

Bag Raiders announced that there's even more star power behind this "Shooting Stars" NFT than initially realized. This particular collectible was minted by the creator of the viral meme, which was a sensation online in early 2018.

The origins of the meme go back a decade earlier, however, with the release of Bag Raiders' song by the same name. It's catchiness went under the radar in the years immediately after, only to eventually blow up with the meme-based trend to the tune of over 130 million views on YouTube alone at the time of writing.

It's undoubtedly an origin story worth celebrating, and there's a precedent for it as many meme-related sensations have since gone on to become some of the most popular NFTs to date, including 2011's Nyan Cat.

The NFT was sold on Crypto.com, with 20% of proceeds going towards Australian nonprofit organizations for music education.

