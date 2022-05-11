Beatport Launches New Genre, Amapiano

Digital music marketplace Beatport has added a new genre to its platform, amapiano.

Amapiano is a South African-born genre that has risen to prominence over the past few years by way of artists like DBN Gogo, Focalisti, and Major League DJz, as well as labels such as Jozi Entertainment, Thupa Industry, and PianoHub. Previously, the amapiano genre was categorized under other genres on Beatport's platform. These included Afro House, Deep House and Dance/Electro Pop.

This new categorization will allow Beatport to properly promote these genres through banners, playlists and more. The increase in promotional power will enable fans to more easily discover the sounds and artists of amapiano and amplify exposure for its artists.

South Africa has been a rich cultural hub for music over the years, especially in the electronic scene. And while the true origins of the amapiano genre are unclear, it's commonplace for advocates to agree that it was born in the townships of Johannesburg and Pretoria in the country's Gauteng province around 2012. Its sultry sound blends jazz and deep house music at slower tempos.

"Amapiano is a form of expression and getaway for the youth of South Africa," Major League DJz told Beatport's Beatportal. "It expresses the struggles and enjoyments that the youth go through on a daily basis. The music, dances and style is a way for them to showcase to anyone that cares to watch the pure essence being youth in South Africa."

