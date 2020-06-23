Beatport Adds "Organic House / Downtempo" to Genre Categories

Music marketplace Beatport, which characterizes itself as the "principal source of music for DJs," has announced the addition of a new genre category called "Organic House / Downtempo." According to a press release issued to announce the news, the classification is dedicated to "deeper, slower, and more meditative shades of house music."

Who releases organic house music, you ask? Beatport points to artists such as Sabo, BLOND:ISH, Britta Arnold, Shawni, Bedouin, Nicola Cruz, Oliver Koletzki, Lazarusman, Namito, and M.A.N.D.Y., among many others. The slow-burning house sound has also been proliferated by many labels in recent years, including Do Not Sit On The Furniture, Sol Selectas, Crosstown Rebels, Desert Dwellers, Get Physical, Hoomidaas Records, Pipe & Pochet, Bercana Music, and RADIANT.

"We are thrilled to give the extra visibility to this music through the creation of the Organic House / Downtempo genre classification," said Raphael Pujol, Beatport's Head of Curation. "This unique sound was scattered over 3 or 4 genres and made it very difficult for customers to find the music they love, and to give the amount of exposure they deserve to labels and artists."

To celebrate the new genre category, Beatport is also planning to host another one of its patented ReConnect livestreams in July. As of the time of writing, the platform has not announced a lineup.

You can peruse songs from the "Organic House / Downtempo" category here.

