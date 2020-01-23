"16 Years of Beatport" Infographic Reflects Electronic Music Trends

Founded in 2004, Beatport has successfully made its name as the go-to digital platform for all things deejay. This year, the online music marketplace celebrates its 16th anniversary and continues to push the envelope by engineering new technologies that serve and improve the electronic music industry.

In the last year, Beatport launched Beatport LINK, a subscription service that allows DJs to store music and stream their catalogue offline directly through software like Pioneer DJ and rekordbox. What’s more, the tracks are already sorted for bpm and key so users can mix with ease.

It also re-released Beatsource, a collaboration with DJcity geared toward providing a highly curated inventory of music for open-format DJs and relaunched Beatportal, the editorial arm of the business.

The most recognizable feature of Beatport for music enthusiasts is perhaps the extensive genre taxonomy that structures the website, however.

By categorizing music utilizing — and sometimes creating — incredibly specific genres like Leftfield House & Techno and Trap/Future Bass, Beatport has been able to collect insightful data around trends in the electronic music landscape. For instance, after analyzing downloads, it was found that Techno overtook Tech-House as the top-selling genre on Beatport.

If Beatport’s trajectory in the past 16 years is any indication, we should be seeing many more years of growth for the brand in the future.

More information on Beatport’s evolution and fun facts are available in the infographic below.

