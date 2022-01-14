Skip to main content
Beatport and PIXELYNX Partner to Create Unique Generative NFT Series, "Synth Heads"

"Together we've created a special collection for electronic music fans that captures the unique culture of synthesizers in a creative and fun way."

c/o Beatport

Beatport and PIXELYNX's new partnership aims to prove that no NFTs are the same.

Their new collaboration embraces blockchain technology to create "Synth Heads," a series of 3,030 unique NFTs. Rising, an international creative studio, led the design and executed the generative script for the collection.

Beatport and PIXELYNX's new NFT series pays homage to the history of the synthesizer, which goes back to 1965, when the first analog synth was developed. The collectibles use a process called generative art, a system that algorithmically creates new ideas, forms, shapes, colors, or patterns, and ensures that each piece of art is completely unique. Some generated NFTs will have more rare qualities than others.

The Synth Heads have names: BØB, Lynn, Pauline, Oscar, Seq-Ee, and Dax 7. And they have a backstory, coming alive at night and taking over the studio for boundless creations when their owners go to bed. Make sure your split sheets are done first, Synth Heads!

No strangers to the NFT space, PIXELYNX founders deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin have always remained on the bleeding edge of technology. 

"Beatport has been an early adopter and supporter of the NFT space, as have PIXELYNX founders deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin," PIXELYNX CEO Inder Phull said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "Together we've created a special collection for electronic music fans that captures the unique culture of synthesizers in a creative and fun way."

Synth Head collectors will gain exclusive access to a myriad of benefits, including a membership into the Synth Head community, passes to festivals, the ability to unlock utility in the Beatport ecosystem, and future metaverse experiences.

"Teaming up with PIXELYNX has enabled us to create a truly unique NFT offering, one which celebrates electronic music culture while providing fans with a value long after the initial purchase," added Robb McDaniels, CEO of Beatport. "Synth Heads are music fans' all access pass to shows, music, the metaverse, and more."

The collection will be available for purchase via a dedicated Beatport landing page on January 27th.

