August 20, 2021
Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Black Coffee's VR Avatar Creation for Sensorium Galaxy
Publish date:

Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Black Coffee's VR Avatar Creation for Sensorium Galaxy

Black Coffee believes virtual concerts, like the ones that will be held in Sensorium Galaxy, are part of the future of entertainment.
Author:

c/o Press

Black Coffee believes virtual concerts, like the ones that will be held in Sensorium Galaxy, are part of the future of entertainment.

Since joining Sensorium Galaxy's star-studded lineup of DJs in late 2020, iconic South African electronic music artist Black Coffee has been getting acclimated to the future of virtual concerts. 

In a new behind-the-scenes cut, we take the journey with Black Coffee as he becomes immortalized in the mind-bending metaverse of Sensorium Galaxy's PRISM world in virtual reality.

As we've seen with the rest of Sensorium's talent roster, which includes Eric PrydzDavid Guetta, Carl Cox, and more, Black Coffee traveled to Moscow, where the team performed a complete 360° scan of the producer's image. The comprehensive process utilizes motion capture technology to map each the precise movement patterns of each artist, including their facial expressions.

Recommended Articles

black coffee
GEAR + TECH

Watch Behind-the-Scenes Footage of Black Coffee's VR Avatar Creation for Sensorium Galaxy

Black Coffee believes virtual concerts, like the ones that will be held in Sensorium Galaxy, are part of the future of entertainment.

leaving laurel pierce fulton
MUSIC RELEASES

Leaving Laurel's Debut Album Is a Stunning Tribute to Pierce Fulton's Memory: Listen

The duo's self-titled debut album is an aching, 11-track song-cycle of spellbinding electronic ballads.

zhu
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU Drops Three Exclusive Remixes to Celebrate Pokémon's 25th Anniversary: Listen

ZHU has remixed Vince Staples, Cyn, and Mabel for the "Pokémon 25: The Blue EP."

The "Drive" producer went on to share high praise of the platform, articulating that he never thought such advanced technology would arrive in the DJ world. "When this opportunity came I could not say no," Black Coffee said. "I wanted to understand, to learn, and be a part of the future."

Black Coffee additionally touched on an intriguing subject that has become a subject of debate: the role of virtual concerts in a post-pandemic world. While some are quick to write off virtual shows as a vestige of the COVID-19 epoch, others believe it is the future of entertainment. 

Speaking about his experience with Sensorium, Black Coffee said that the VR technology the company is using has the ability to make its users feel like they are enveloped "in the moment" at a virtual club. He suggests that the proliferation of these advanced technologies will cement virtual concerts as the future of entertainment because they are an improvement upon our existing methods of music consumption. 

FOLLOW BLACK COFFEE:

Facebook: facebook.com/realblackcoffee
Twitter: twitter.com/realblackcoffee
Instagram: instagram.com/realblackcoffee
Spotify: spoti.fi/35OeOeg

Related

Black Coffee
EVENTS

Black Coffee Signs on for Series of VR Concerts In Sensorium Galaxy

Black Coffee will have a custom avatar developed in his image and will perform through use of motion-capture technology.

Carl cox
GEAR + TECH

Watch Carl Cox Work With Sensorium Galaxy to Create Cutting-Edge Virtual Avatar

Cox had high praise for Sensorium Galaxy after working with developers to craft his virtual avatar.

Sensorium Galaxy
FEATURES

How Sensorium Galaxy Is Adopting EDM to Spearhead the Next Generation of Virtual Entertainment

Tapping into the EDM zeitgeist, Sensorium Galaxy is positioned to lead the paradigm shift in the future of live music.

Screen Shot 2021-04-06 at 2.57.44 PM
GEAR + TECH

Watch How David Guetta's Avatar Was Created for Sensorium Galaxy's Immersive VR Concerts

The dynamics of Guetta's photorealistic avatar are enough to make a rocket scientist swoon.

eric prydz
NEWS

Eric Prydz Announces Exclusive VR Concert Series With Sensorium Galaxy

Eric Prydz is the first of "The Chosen Ones" to join the illustrious Sensorium lineup.

imageedit_6_6315173524
GEAR + TECH

Sensorium Galaxy and Mubert Team Up to Launch First Performing AI DJ

Meet JAI:N, the future of performing AI.

Armin-van-Buuren
GEAR + TECH

Armin van Buuren Announces Series of VR Performances via Sensorium Galaxy

David Guetta and Carl Cox have also signed on for shows with Sensorium Galaxy.

david guetta
GEAR + TECH

David Guetta to Create Exclusive Performances for VR Platform Sensorium Galaxy

David Guetta is taking his sets to the world of virtual reality in a new partnership with Sensorium Galaxy.