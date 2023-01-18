Skip to main content
This Blood Orange Speaker Is Made Out of Cement And Sits on Your Desk

This Blood Orange Speaker Is Made Out of Cement And Sits on Your Desk

It's just a concept at this juncture, but it could provide users with high-quality audio emanating from speaker units housed in concrete.

Duc Vu Anh

It's just a concept at this juncture, but it could provide users with high-quality audio emanating from speaker units housed in concrete.

Concrete is apparently a more robust material than we thought.

Vietnamese designer Duc Vu Anh has devised a concept for a nimble portable speaker made entirely out of concrete. It's just a concept at this juncture, but if the unit is ever manufactured for sale, it could provide users with high-quality audio.

To operate the innovative speaker, the user would simply tap the top of it to turn it on and do the same to turn it off. There are four physical buttons, which allow it to be turned up and down, play and pause music, and connect to Bluetooth. The device would also have a USB port on the left side to recharge the battery.

According to Anh's technical sketches of the speaker, it will use high gloss paint, concrete, ABS plastic and translucent plastic. And there seems to be very few moving parts to rattle, leaving little room for distortion and buzzing from loose parts or poor design.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

An-orange-concrete-speaker-1
GEAR + TECH

This Blood Orange Speaker Is Made Out of Cement And Sits on Your Desk

It's just a concept at this juncture, but it could provide users with high-quality audio emanating from speaker units housed in concrete.

By Lennon Cihak
zedd
NEWS

Zedd Has an Idea for Elon Musk to Combat Hate Speech On Twitter

The Grammy-winning artist responded to one of Musk's tweets to suggest "rewarding intelligent and grounded interactions."

By Lennon Cihak
flume governors ball
EVENTS

ODESZA, Diplo, SOFI TUKKER, More to Perform at 2023's Governors Ball Music Festival

Kendrick Lamar, Oliver Tree, Rina Sawayama and EVAN GIIA, among others, will also perform this summer.

By Lennon Cihak
The "Orange - Concrete Speaker."

The "Orange - Concrete Speaker."

Out-of-the-blue products Anh's speaker are becoming more common in the world of music hardware. We recently reported on one-touch bluetooth speakers embedded in the shell of an actual tennis ball used at the legendary Wimbledon tournament.

Celebrating their 50th anniversary at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas, the iconic electronic musical instrument company Roland recently unveiled a digital piano that uses flying drones as speakers. The piano also features a sleek body made of Japanese oak with a touch panel in the lid, and it hides a 14-speaker, 360° system.

Tags
terms:
GearSpeakers

Related

aAD979CAAEwRYTtK4Bc567-1200-80
GEAR + TECH

This Astonishing Digital Piano Uses "Flying Drones" as Speakers

Roland is flying high with this ambitious concept.

ojas_blue_1500x1680_3
GEAR + TECH

Aromas and Audio: This Innovative Fragrance Diffuser Uses Speaker Design Theory

The designers of the "experimental and revolutionary fragrance diffuser" say it's on the cutting-edge of multi-sensory experiences.

Balenciaga Bang & Olufsen The Speaker Bag
Lifestyle

Balenciaga and Bang & Olufsen's Speaker Handbag Is a Rich Audiophile Fashionista's Fantasy

The Speaker Bag is the loudest statement in fashion.

unnamed
GEAR + TECH

Richie Hawtin Teams Up With AIAIAI On World's First Wireless Headphones Designed for Music Production

"In 2021 it feels archaic to be wired to a piece of hardware just to guarantee pristine audio quality," Hawtin said.

Two Yamahas, One Passion
GEAR + TECH

This Air-Powered Hybrid of a Vehicle and Musical Instrument Tests the Limits of Sound

The instrument is merely a concept and will not be commercialized—but we can dream.

download
GEAR + TECH

This Wearable Device Lets You Play Music Out of Thin Air—Without an Instrument

You can play an air guitar, strings, or become a kung fu fighter with Mictic's new wearable.

earbuds general
GEAR + TECH

Google Files Patent for Wearable Devices to Control Music by Drawing on Your Skin

Built-in accelerometers and sensors interpret the incoming wave as a gesture for various commands.

apple music
GEAR + TECH

Apple May Soon Offer Music That Adapts to Your Heartbeat In Real-Time

Big things could be announced at Apple's WWDC event this year.