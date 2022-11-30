Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Headphone Review: Revolutionary, Quality Audio Exactly How Artists Intended

Bowers & Wilkins’ Px7 S2 wireless headphones are only a few months old, but they sound like they’ve been out for years, having gone through numerous iterations and updates to strive for quality. High-quality sound, an affordable price and plug-and-play ease make these headphones a strong contender amongst its competitors. A quick listen with these headphones will undoubtedly sell you at its HiFi price of $399.

In addition to the plethora of features the PX7 S2 headphones arrive with, they feature a few physical buttons on them so users can toggle their mobile device’s voice assistant, turn the headphones on and off, adjust the volume, toggle between the noise cancellation modes, and enable Bluetooth.

Sound Quality

I’ve been using these headphones over the past few months and am very impressed with their sound quality. While I primarily listen to dance music, I’ve ventured out and pushed these headphones to the limit with other genres and styles. They hold up very well, and everything in the sounds clear and heard as the artists intended.

The Px7 S2 headphones are built around Bowers & Wilkins’ new acoustic platform to deliver 24-bit high-resolution audio. This level of sound quality is achieved through newly developed drive units that are carefully placed inside the earcups. The company claims that this immersive listening experience brings the listener closer to the stereo sound of their reference quality 800 Series Diamond loudspeakers, which are used in major recording studios around the globe.

“Our Px7 S2 headphones use carefully engineered 40mm drive units that are inspired by the technologies used in those same reference-class loudspeakers,” Andy Kerr, Director of Product Marketing and Communications, tells EDM.com. “We don’t focus on just one aspect of sound quality – for example, powerful bass. Everything we do is designed to minimize distortion and deliver the utmost realism across the whole frequency range, from the highest sounds to the lowest. Distortion is the unwanted bending and flexing of any drive unit that impairs its ability to deliver accurate sound. Think of it like a misshapen musical instrument – one that still works, but which no longer produces the sound that it ought with the clarity that it should."

Active Noise Cancellation

Bowers & Wilkins upgraded the active noise cancellation in the Px7 S2 headphones. It features six upgraded high-performance microphones that actively cancel out exterior noise while immersed in a listening session. Bowers & Wilkins’ focus for these headphones is achieving a sound quality that is as close as possible to how the original artist intended for their audio to be heard–with no sacrifices.

Blue Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Wireless Headphones Macro Shot Bowers & Wilkins

Microphones

The carefully positioned microphones for the active noise cancellation also work well for phone calls. I’ve tested this on FaceTime, and it does work really well. I’m very impressed with the sound quality of the microphone as well as the incoming audio from the other caller.

Mobile Application

Bowers & Wilkins’ mobile app allows for seamless use of the Px7 S2 headphones. I’ve used it extensively, and it’s very easy to use.

The Px7 S2 headphones are the first headphones by the audio company to seamlessly integrate with their music app. It allows the user to control various features of the headphones, including the preferred level of noise cancellation or EQ. The music application recently received an update that allows users to integrate their favorite music streaming service right into the app. The streaming services include TIDAL, Deezer and Qobuz.

Build Quality

The build quality for the Px7 S2 headphones is superb. The memory foam earpads wrap your ears really well and ensure maximum comfort while listening. These are one of the first pairs of headphones that I’ve used where my ears don’t get fatigued from long listening sessions. Additionally, the slimmer design and lighter weight make the Px7 S2 headphones easy to wear for long periods of time without fatigue.

The headphones come in three different finishes: Black, Blue, and Grey.

“I’m incredibly proud of our new Px7 S2 headphones,” Stephanie Willems, brand president of Bowers & Wilkins, said in a press release. “They’re supremely comfortable, beautiful to look at and sound great. They’re the perfect way to take True Sound with you everywhere you go.”

The headphones come with two cables: USB-C and 3.5mm audio connections.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Wireless Headphones Bowers & Wilkins

Battery Life

The Px7 S2 headphones boast a whopping 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. This will, however, vary depending on how loud or quiet you’re playing the audio, and if you’re using active noise cancellation. These features typically use more battery.

A full recharge for the Px7 S2 headphones only takes two hours, while a 15-minute quick charge can provide an additional seven hours of battery life.

While using the headphones, I’ve been able to experience the long battery life on them. I’ve bounced between having noise cancellation on and off and transparency mode with loud and quiet volume levels, and the headphones have been able to keep up really well.

You can learn more and purchase the Px7 S2 headphones for $399 here.

Follow Bowers & Wilkins:

Facebook: facebook.com/BowersWilkins

Twitter: twitter.com/BowersWilkins

Instagram: instagram.com/bowerswilkins

Website: bowerswilkins.com/en-us