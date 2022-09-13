Skip to main content
Designers Craft Braille-Based Instrument for Visually Impaired Musicians

Designers Craft Braille-Based Instrument for Visually Impaired Musicians

The designers of the Vitar sought to create an instrument that could be handled with ease in the absence of visual cues.

Eojin Roh, Seonjin Baek, Yujeong Shin

The designers of the Vitar sought to create an instrument that could be handled with ease in the absence of visual cues.

A trio of Korean designers have crafted an innovative new instrument that's likely to appeal to a new generation of visually impaired musicians. 

The Vitar, short for "visual guitar," was developed by Eojin Roh, Seonjin Baek, and Yujeong Shin. While few instruments exist today that are specifically catered to the visually impaired, the Vitar is servicing a populace of musicians who respond especially well to auditory stimulation. 

VITAR

The Vitar, a new musical instrument for visually impaired artists.

As neurological studies have concluded, the auditory cortex of musicians with impaired sightedness often becomes enhanced, leading individuals to be able to better discern more precise differences in sonic frequencies compared to their peers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

dj diesel shaq
NEWS

Shaq Wants to Break the Guinness World Record for Largest Mosh Pit at a Music Festival

Fans attending Diesel's set at Excision's Lost Lands festival may be a part of history.

By Jason Heffler
swedish house mafia
GEAR + TECH

Swedish House Mafia and IKEA Launch New Collection to "Democratize Music Production at Home"

Swedish House Mafia and IKEA are providing solutions for creatives to produce music without inhibitions.

By Cameron Sunkel
VITAR
GEAR + TECH

Designers Craft Braille-Based Instrument for Visually Impaired Musicians

The designers of the Vitar sought to create an instrument that could be handled with ease in the absence of visual cues.

By Cameron Sunkel

So the team behind Vitar set out to create a guitar that would feel more natural to their target audience. At a cursory glance, the instrument looks much like a standard guitar, but key elements of the electronic instrument's design have been accentuated in order to create practical guidelines for handling it in the absence of visual cues.

This includes its concave body as well as its indented center, where etched parallel lines are embedded to mimic the presence of strings. Therein lies one of the Vitar's hallmark qualities: its braille fingerboard, which allows musicians to hit embossed keys in the absence of traditional strings. And because of its unique structure, the instrument is always in tune.

The Vitar aims to make music creation more fun and accessible where few such solutions exist today. You can read more about the inspiration behind the instrument here.

Related

nintendo_switch_akai_pro_mpc_1 (1)
GEAR + TECH

Design Studio Unveils Concept to Turn the Nintendo Switch Into a Music Production Instrument

The Nintendo MPC thoughtfully incorporates all the must-have features of leading DJ controllers.

Header2
GEAR + TECH

This Software Lets You Design Trippy Visuals of Your Music—Then Mint Them As NFTs

The Web3-based VOID platform allows music producers to create a beat-reactive mosaic.

eyeharp-youtube@2000x1500-800x600
GEAR + TECH

Innovative Digital Instrument Lets Disabled Musicians Make Music With Their Eyes

The EyeHarp assistive technology makes composing, playing and teaching music uniquely accessible to players with all kinds of physical and mental disabilities.

Two Yamahas, One Passion
GEAR + TECH

This Air-Powered Hybrid of a Vehicle and Musical Instrument Tests the Limits of Sound

The instrument is merely a concept and will not be commercialized—but we can dream.

izo-ni-learn-(1)
GEAR + TECH

iZotope and Native Instruments Join Forces in Landmark Partnership

"We can’t wait to see what you will create."

ROLI RISE 2
GEAR + TECH

ROLI Releases Seaboard RISE 2, a Reimagined MIDI Keyboard for Limitless Artistic Expression

The Seaboard 2 will be exclusively available through ROLI's website for limited preorder.

Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster
GEAR + TECH

Fender's New Guitar Brings Electronic Music Production and Performance Into the Future

Fender's American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster Guitar offers electronic music producers and DJs an all-in-one solution for more creative guitar sounds.

Talented Musicians In Dance Music
FEATURES

"Real Musicians" In Electronic Dance Music

If Someone Says EDM Artists Aren't Real Musicians, Show Them This!!