Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Music for the Mind: Researchers Develop Brain-Computer Interface That Matches Music to Your Mood
Publish date:

Music for the Mind: Researchers Develop Brain-Computer Interface That Matches Music to Your Mood

"It is meant to influence their emotional state, and helps teach the listener how to mediate their emotional states as they interact with the music system," said developer Kat Agres.
Author:

Laura ChouetteHire

"It is meant to influence their emotional state, and helps teach the listener how to mediate their emotional states as they interact with the music system," said developer Kat Agres.

Happy playlists, sad playlists, party playlists—any music fan knows that when it comes to setting the mood, there's no better way than with a killer soundtrack. 

Now, a pair of researchers from Germany and Singapore are taking this tenet to the next level with a brain-computer interface (BCI) that matches music to a user's mood in real time. Ultimately, their goal is to teach listeners experiencing mental illness how to regulate and control their own emotions, they described in a recent interview.

Stefan Ehrlich from the Technische Universität München and Kat Agres from the National University of Singapore have developed a brain-computer interface for music-based emotion mediation.

Stefan Ehrlich from the Technische Universität München and Kat Agres from the National University of Singapore have developed a brain-computer interface for music-based emotion mediation.

According to Dr. Stefan Ehrlich, the technology uses neurofeedback to set the music's rhythm, tempo, harmonic structure, and sonic "roughness" in order to "seamlessly and continuously" adapt to the listener's emotional state. The tone of the music can then act as feedback for the listener as they attempt to adjust their moods.  

Recommended Articles

general listening to music
GEAR + TECH

Music for the Mind: Researchers Develop Brain-Computer Interface That Matches Music to Your Mood

"It is meant to influence their emotional state, and helps teach the listener how to mediate their emotional states as they interact with the music system," said developer Kat Agres.

just now
d19f9777-5c8a-4188-bf5e-f56fa37d7ac1
EVENTS

Hundreds of Ravers Threw an Illegal Party Inside a 12th Century-Era Irish Castle

Skyrne Castle owner Derek Iceton called the rave an "extremely dangerous situation."

6 minutes ago
Dreamstate SoCal 2021_brphotoco_113
FEATURES

21 Stories That Defined EDM In 2021

Despite another vexing year for the electronic dance music community, it remained as captivating as ever.

32 minutes ago

"I want to emphasize that the system triggered people to engage with their memories and with their emotions in order to make the music feedback change," Ehrlich said.

Researcher Kat Agres went on to describe music as a "Swiss army knife," noting that its inherent properties lend themselves to health care applications like mental health and wellness. "It's social, it's engaging, it often evokes personal memories, and it often lends itself to rhythmic entertainment," she listed. "It is meant to influence their emotional state, and helps teach the listener how to mediate their emotional states as they interact with the music system." 

Kat Agres

Kat Agres discusses the BCI project at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music in Singapore. 

Ehrlich and Agres have now started work on a 2.0 version of the system, which they are calling a Brain-Computer-Brain Interface. Once it's undergone a series of tests, they plan to apply the project to stroke patients who are experiencing depression. 

"The public currently perceives music predominantly as a medium for entertainment, but music has a much bigger footprint in human history than this. Historically, it's served many important roles in society, from social cohesion to mother-infant bonding to healing," Ehrlich and Agres reasoned. "We hope that music interventions and technologies such as our affective BCI system will contribute to this evolving landscape and provide a useful tool to help people improve their mental health and well-being."

Related

artificial intelligence
GEAR + TECH

Here is a Sassy AI Bot That Roasts Your Taste in Music

The hilarious new program answers the question, "How bad is your Spotify?"

Yann Pissenem
GEAR + TECH

Ushuaïa Ibiza Promoter To Develop A Virtual Reality EDM Club For Sensorium Corporation

Ten of the world's top DJs have already signed on to collaborate with the 3D virtual reality nightclub, called the "Planet of Music."

Cellphone Tech Summer Concert Festival
GEAR + TECH

Hot Samsung Tech To Match Your Summer Festival Outfits

Samsung's current tech ecosystem is perfect for concerts and festivals.

FestivalGirl
FEATURES

Attending Musical Events Is Good For Your Health

No, we're not making this up.

Galimatias
INTERVIEWS

Galimatias on Debut Solo Album: "I Promise to Direct a Cinematic Story in Your Mind" [Interview]

Released today independently, “Renaissance Boy” is a deeply introspective look at what it means to learn and grow.

spotify
GEAR + TECH

Spotify Patent Filing Signals New Karaoke Feature

The patent details technology that will identify what song a user is singing in order to play back its instrumental version.

soundcloud
GEAR + TECH

Soundcloud Launches Long-Awaited Mobile Uploads Feature

It's the latest in a string of mobile capability updates.

ZmFZRUhRGTQQkNPLYoBJ5g
GEAR + TECH

These Morphing LED Tattoos are Like a Flow Toy On Your Body

These glowing pieces of art provide rave visuals on demand.