Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Brian Eno Develops Limited Batch of Mesmerizing, Color-Changing Turntables
Publish date:

Brian Eno Develops Limited Batch of Mesmerizing, Color-Changing Turntables

Brian Eno's latest lighting project is embedded directly in the platter and base of just 50 custom turntables.
Author:

Brian Eno/Paul Stolper Gallery

Brian Eno's latest lighting project is embedded directly in the platter and base of just 50 custom turntables.

Brian Eno is an ambient artist in every sense of the word, from his role in first coining the term "ambient music" to creating ethereal lighting installations, which yield an infinite combination of kaleidoscopic perspectives.

His latest venture could be seen as a convergence of these realms of expertise. 

Collaborating with London’s Paul Stolper Gallery, Eno has developed a limited run of psychedelic, color-changing turntables. The turntable cycles through an array of gentle hues and has lighting mechanisms included in both the base and platter of the unit, leading to a free flow of unique LED color combinations.

"The light from it was tangible as if caught in a cloud of vapor," Eno explained upon first seeing the finished product. "We sat watching for ages, transfixed by this totally new experience of light as a physical presence." 

Recommended Articles

Brian Eno Turntable
GEAR + TECH

Brian Eno Develops Limited Batch of Mesmerizing, Color-Changing Turntables

Brian Eno's latest lighting project is embedded directly in the platter and base of just 50 custom turntables.

10 seconds ago
dj djing
NEWS

First-Ever DJ Workshop for the Deaf In the U.K. Scheduled for 2022

Deaf Rave continues to create more inclusive opportunities for music fans and aspiring artists alike from the deaf community.

17 seconds ago
zedd
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Zedd's Gripping Remix of Grabbitz's VALORANT Champions Anthem, "Die For You"

Zedd's electro house roots shine in his blood-pumping remix of Grabbitz's VALORANT Champions anthem.

7 hours ago
Brian Eno Turntable

Brian Eno's color-changing turntable is only one of 50 produced.

As Wallpaper notes, only 50 individuals will ultimately be lucky enough to secure one of Eno's creations. The turntable comes signed by the legendary record producer himself, along with its batch number engraved on the back.

Eno went on to praise the final execution of the product as an advanced form in the evolutionary lineage of the turntable. 

"One of the great breakthroughs of evolution theory is that you can start with simple things and they will grow into complexity," Eno says. "This is very unintuitive—it’s one of these things that the human brain isn’t immediately capable of grasping. It doesn’t make sense until you see it. You have the idea that this small thing, which can’t contain that many instructions, produces this hugely complex interwoven, interdependent world. One of the things I like about this piece of work is that it stands as proof of that." 

You can find out more about Eno's one-of-a-kind turntable here.

Related

black hole
MUSIC RELEASES

Mathematician Creates Music Synthesized From Black Holes 14 Billion Miles Away: Listen

Belgian mathematician Valery Vermeulen synthesized music from the radioactive waves emitting from distant black holes.

607fed66b0093.image
GEAR + TECH

Technics Announces New SL-1200MK7-S Turntable Model

The direct drive turntable adds a sleek silver finish to the Technics legacy.

Alec x Ozuna NFT image
FEATURES

Oil and Water: How ArtGrails.com is Changing the NFT Space Through Unusual Collaborations

Alec Monopoly and Avery Andon are bringing a uniquely collaborative approach to the NFT space with ArtGrails.com.

Fortnite_blog_solo-showdown-limited-time-mode_FN_News_Large_EPIC-GAMES-WILL-PROVIDE-$100-1920x1080-76e2c7bb0d4bc98e61d7e516c76bc3113f6ce9d7
GEAR + TECH

Sony Purchases $250 Million Stake In Fortnite Developer Epic Games

Sony and Epic Games are strengthening an already proven partnership.

General
GEAR + TECH

Online Petition Pushes Pro Audio Website Gearslutz to Change Their Name

The company's founder acknowledged the petition and said the Gearslutz name is "not intended to send a derogatory message to women."

unnamed (25)
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin Secure Deal With Niantic to Develop Augmented Reality Gaming Platform

PIXELYNX is seeking the expertise of the team that made Pokémon GO a wild success.

A black-and-white head shot of DJ Snake.
EVENTS

DJ Snake Shows Chameleon Colors In Electrifying 2021 Tour Debut

Adapting to the surprise absence of Malaa, DJ Snake thawed the touring freeze with a fiery show in Chicago over the weekend of Lollapalooza 2021.

above & beyond
MUSIC RELEASES

Above & Beyond Aim for Peace of Mind With Surprise Meditation Album: Listen

"Healing With Nature" is a follow up to the legendary trio's debut ambient project, "Flow State."