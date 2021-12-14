Brian Eno Develops Limited Batch of Mesmerizing, Color-Changing Turntables

Brian Eno is an ambient artist in every sense of the word, from his role in first coining the term "ambient music" to creating ethereal lighting installations, which yield an infinite combination of kaleidoscopic perspectives.

His latest venture could be seen as a convergence of these realms of expertise.

Collaborating with London’s Paul Stolper Gallery, Eno has developed a limited run of psychedelic, color-changing turntables. The turntable cycles through an array of gentle hues and has lighting mechanisms included in both the base and platter of the unit, leading to a free flow of unique LED color combinations.

"The light from it was tangible as if caught in a cloud of vapor," Eno explained upon first seeing the finished product. "We sat watching for ages, transfixed by this totally new experience of light as a physical presence."

Brian Eno's color-changing turntable is only one of 50 produced. Brian Eno/Paul Stolper Gallery

As Wallpaper notes, only 50 individuals will ultimately be lucky enough to secure one of Eno's creations. The turntable comes signed by the legendary record producer himself, along with its batch number engraved on the back.

Eno went on to praise the final execution of the product as an advanced form in the evolutionary lineage of the turntable.

"One of the great breakthroughs of evolution theory is that you can start with simple things and they will grow into complexity," Eno says. "This is very unintuitive—it’s one of these things that the human brain isn’t immediately capable of grasping. It doesn’t make sense until you see it. You have the idea that this small thing, which can’t contain that many instructions, produces this hugely complex interwoven, interdependent world. One of the things I like about this piece of work is that it stands as proof of that."

You can find out more about Eno's one-of-a-kind turntable here.