Calvin Harris Believes NFTs Could Revolutionize the Music Industry

"It's a whole new avenue that you can really just put out whatever you want, and that's kind of how music should be."
Mike Davies

International dance music superstar Calvin Harris is just the latest in a revolving door of musicians and performers to board the NFT (non-fungible token) train. And he believes the space has the potential to revolutionize the music industry, according to comments made during his recent appearance on the Clubhouse-hosted Good Time Show.

Harris appeared on Good Time Show last week to promote his new NFT collection "Technofish," a collaborative series with music video director Emil Nava. Harris and Nava's NFT collection has since sold, with the final piece going for a whopping $108,888.00.

A teaser image of Calvin Harris and Emil Nava's "Technofish" NFT," which sold for over $108,000.

Harris recognized the incredible opportunities that the concept of NFTs have created for artists and performers almost instantly. 

“When I first realized the scope—I mean, I haven't really realized the scope of what an NFT can be, I don't think any of us really have," he said, according to Billboard. “I thought, 'Wow, this is a whole new tool for creativity that isn't policed by radio or streaming, or someone from the label or any of this stuff.' It's a whole new avenue that you can really just put out whatever you want, and that's kind of how music should be but it really isn't."

“The fact that smaller artists can have ownership over their music and literally just make what they want and then let the people decide, it seemed like such a great, direct way of doing it," Harris continued. "We need to make this a bigger deal, and we need everyone to do this. I think it can completely revolutionize the music industry.”

