Calvin Harris' Next NFT Drop Will Only Be Available to the Biggest Collectors

You must have an NFT collection exceeding 100 works in order to even attempt to snag one of Harris' next editions.

Just over a month following their NFT debut, Calvin Harris and longtime creative collaborator Emil Nava are back at it with a unique follow-up. Their new collection "Growth" is said to focus on the themes of evolution, change, and freedom of expression.

Harris' latest NFT drop comes with a twist. Only collectors who currently possess 100 NFTs or more works on the Nifty Gateway platform will be allowed to bid.

Considering the average NFT will run an investor hundreds, if not thousands, this minimum will undoubtedly present a high barrier of entry for most. Harris' offering is an experiment of sorts, as it is the first drop of its kind to implement such a threshold.

Calvin Harris and Emil Nava join forces once again on "Growth," an NFT drop centered around the theme of constant evolution.

Similar to their approach with their previous drop, "TECHNOFISH," Harris and Nava are considering the implications of their environmental impact. They've opted to once again allocate a portion of the proceeds from the event to decarbonization advisor Aerial, an organization which empowers users with their personal data which can be used to take action and reduce one's carbon footprint. The collaboration pairs well with the surrealist visuals of the natural world captured in the audiovisual works.

"We’re incredibly excited to welcome Calvin Harris and Emil Nava back to Nifty Gateway. They will be pioneering a new feature that will directly reward collectors," Nifty Gateway's Tommy Kimmelman said. "We at Nifty Gateway see their commitment to the longevity of their involvement in the NFT space, and it made perfect sense that they would be the first to do this with us.”

Calvin Harris' "Growth" arrives on Nifty Gateway at 4PM PT (7PM ET) on April 27th, 2021.

