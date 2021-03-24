Calvin Harris Shares Preview of NFT Debut With Never-Before-Heard Music

As the NFT hysteria continues to grip the arts sector, dance music luminary Calvin Harris is the latest to enter the fray.

Harris' debut NFT drop is a joint effort with longtime collaborator and creative partner Emil Nava, who has worked with the Grammy Award-winning artist on a bevy of videos, graphics, and live show visuals. The nature-inspired digital art collection, dubbed "TECHNOFISH," features five kaleidoscopic videos alongside exclusive, never-before-heard music.

Check out a preview of "TECHNOFISH" below.

Considering the immense carbon footprint of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, Harris has opted to direct a portion of the funds from sales to organizations working to reduce carbon emissions. "Working with decarbonization advisor Aerial a portion of the proceeds from the 'TECHNOFISH' NFT sales will be allocated to high-quality, forest conservation projects verified by American Carbon Registry and to emerging technologies such as Charm Industrial that capture carbon from biomass waste and permanently store it underground," reads a press release.

Calvin Harris and Emil Nava's "TECHNOFISH" NFT will drop on Monday, March 29th at 11AM PT (2PM ET). Bids can be made here via Nifty Gateway, one of the leading digital art marketplaces for NFT collection and trading.

To find out more about the explosion of NFTs and their intersection with the electronic dance music community, read our interview with Duncan and Griffin Cock Foster, the founders of Nifty Gateway.

FOLLOW CALVIN HARRIS:

Facebook: facebook.com/calvinharris

Twitter: twitter.com/CalvinHarris

Instagram: instagram.com/calvinharris

Spotify: spoti.fi/3hxLKvx