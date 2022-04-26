Discover Candy Cult, a Festival-Focused NFT Collection Supporting Women In Music

Candy Cult is a Web3 community with a cause.

In music industry professions across the board, women and marginalized groups continue to be underrepresented. With the proliferation of NFT technology, Candy Cult's cofounders, Brooke and Nick, identified an opportunity to help move the needle.

Candy Cult is a collection of 6,666 digital collectibles, randomly generated using a library of over 100 unique characteristics. The animated avatars are fashionably ready for festival season and not totally unlike the fans you'd find in the desert of Coachella, or the urban park grounds of Lollapalooza. Candy Cult is an acknowledgement that few things are sweeter than festival season.

Following the public sale, Candy Cult is committed to supporting charitable organizations focused on the empowerment of women and underrepresented groups. On the community's website, several eye-opening statistics are shared originating from research done by the USC’S Annenberg School of Journalism. A survey of 651 producers credited showed just 2.6% were women, and of 1,220 individuals nominated for a Grammy Award, only 11.7% were women.

The disparity continues to demonstrate a need to elevate women-led creatives and professional organizations, and Candy Cult is taking initiative.

Candy Cult's launch date has not yet been announced, but prospective collectors are encouraged to stay connected via the project's Twitter and Discord for more information on the project's anticipated 2022 release.

