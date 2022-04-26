Skip to main content
Discover Candy Cult, a Festival-Focused NFT Collection Supporting Women In Music

Discover Candy Cult, a Festival-Focused NFT Collection Supporting Women In Music

Candy Cult is a collection of 6,666 vibrant, festival-ready avatars designed to support a social cause.

Candy Culta

Candy Cult is a collection of 6,666 vibrant, festival-ready avatars designed to support a social cause.

Candy Cult is a Web3 community with a cause.

In music industry professions across the board, women and marginalized groups continue to be underrepresented. With the proliferation of NFT technology, Candy Cult's cofounders, Brooke and Nick, identified an opportunity to help move the needle.

Candy Cult is a collection of 6,666 digital collectibles, randomly generated using a library of over 100 unique characteristics. The animated avatars are fashionably ready for festival season and not totally unlike the fans you'd find in the desert of Coachella, or the urban park grounds of Lollapalooza. Candy Cult is an acknowledgement that few things are sweeter than festival season.

Following the public sale, Candy Cult is committed to supporting charitable organizations focused on the empowerment of women and underrepresented groups. On the community's website, several eye-opening statistics are shared originating from research done by the USC’S Annenberg School of Journalism. A survey of 651 producers credited showed just 2.6% were women, and of 1,220 individuals nominated for a Grammy Award, only 11.7% were women.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 9.19.15 AM
GEAR + TECH

Discover Candy Cult, a Festival-Focused NFT Collection Supporting Women In Music

Candy Cult is a collection of 6,666 vibrant, festival-ready avatars designed to support a social cause.

By Cameron Sunkel16 seconds ago
flume
MUSIC RELEASES

Flume Drops Two Mind-Bending Singles From Forthcoming Third Album, "Palaces": Listen

Flume has dropped two noteworthy collaborations: "Palaces" alongside Damon Albarn and "ESCAPE" with Kučka and QUIET BISON.

By Cameron Sunkel13 minutes ago
Sam Feldt-LowRes-2-2-Total-Social
INDUSTRY

Sam Feldt's Creator Services Company, Fangage, Has Been Acquired By Triller

Fangage joins the Triller family as the latter eyes a public offering in the immediate future.

By Cameron Sunkel21 minutes ago

The disparity continues to demonstrate a need to elevate women-led creatives and professional organizations, and Candy Cult is taking initiative.

Candy Cult's launch date has not yet been announced, but prospective collectors are encouraged to stay connected via the project's Twitter and Discord for more information on the project's anticipated 2022 release.

FOLLOW CANDY CULT:

Website: candycult.io
Twitter: twitter.com/CandyCultNFT
Instagram: instagram.com/CandyCultNFT

Related

pjimage (52)
GEAR + TECH

Superstar DJ-Themed DJenerates NFT Collection Partners With Moonwalk To Deliver Premium Dance Music Experiences

Benny Benassi, Carl Cox and more have thrown their weight behind DJenerates.

metaverse nft
GEAR + TECH

New Music Industry Content Moderation Service Helps Take Down Unlicensed Metaverse NFTs

The metaverse remains a Wild West, but prominent rights-holders are beginning to enlist services to protect their financial interests.

unnamed
GEAR + TECH

Monstercat Unveils IDOLS NFT Digital Collectibles, Designed to Create 3D Experiences In the Metaverse

Collectors who have participated in previous Monstercat drops will have a unique shot to secure a limited edition IDOL on October 26th.

paris hilton
GEAR + TECH

Soundtracked by Electronic Music, Paris Hilton's Debut NFT Collection Sold for Over $1.1 Million

Paris Hilton is channeling her newfound passion for NFTs to help elevate female creators.

alesso
GEAR + TECH

Fans Can Decipher Encoded Secrets In Alesso's NFT Debut, "Cosmic Genesis" [Exclusive]

Alesso is slated to perform Dreamverse, the first combined NFT art gallery and music festival event, where several of his exclusive audiovisual experiences will debut for the first time.

shooting-stars-meme-1488215847-list-handheld-0
GEAR + TECH

Bag Raiders Sold Their Viral "Shooting Stars" Meme as a Hilarious NFT

Bag Raiders turned their sleeper hit "Shooting Stars" into a hilariously absurd digital collectible.

bottomHeroShaved
GEAR + TECH

Inside the Sale of Coachella's Lifetime Passes and $1.4 Million NFT Collection

Altogether, the Coachella Keys Collection sold for $1,474,000.

ill-esha
GEAR + TECH

Listen to the "Sounds" of Dogecoin With ill-esha's New Cyberpunk NFT Drop

It all started when ill-esha asked, "Ever wondered what Dogecoin sounds like?"