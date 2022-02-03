Skip to main content
Coachella Is Selling Lifetime Music Festival Passes As NFTs

The collection's 10 centerpiece NFTs grant lifetime access to Coachella as well as unique luxury experiences for the 2022 festival.

Andrew Ruiz

It was only a matter of time: Coachella has officially hopped on the NFT train. 

Via a partnership FTX US, a massive collection of 11,010 NFTs is slated to hit Coachella's environmentally friendly marketplace on the Solana blockchain this Friday, February 4th, at 10AM PT (1PM ET).

The drop's crown jewel is the "Coachella Keys Collection," which consists of 10 NFTs that grant each owner lifetime access to the fabled music and arts festival. 

Each of these unique collectibles also unlock specific luxury experiences for the 2022 fest, like prime viewing access at the electronic dance music-focused Sahara Tent to a private party on the Coachella grounds. Naturally, there's also an "Infinity Key" offering its owner a combination of lifetime guest passes, culinary experiences, private transportation and more. 

Coachella is also selling two collections of art-centric NFTs, like digital festival posters redeemable for coffee table books (1,000 editions) and combinations of photographs and "never before heard" soundscapes (10,000 editions). 

Check out Coachella's NFT FAQ section for the answers to all your burning questions, including NFT basics and FTX account setup. Organizers will also host a Discord discussion about the drop today, February 3rd, at 5PM PT (8PM ET). You can join here.

This year's Coachella headliners are Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

