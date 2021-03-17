You Can Buy Custom Pokémon Cards of Albums by Skrillex, Flume, Madeon, More

The Pokémon and EDM crossover you didn't know you needed.
VyperCards

Pokémon cards aren't quite the generational phenomenon they once were, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Now, each one is a tiny nostalgia machine.

After finding himself in need of a new project while under lockdown due to COVID-19, an ingenious Etsy seller decided to tap into the ethos of the 90s and glue it to EDM by producing a series of custom Pokémon cards.

Created using holographic foil and recycled cardboard, the cards feature albums from a number of electronic music icons, along with cleverly crafted attack names and descriptions. They also come with an adorable little easel for showcasing.

Check out the custom Pokémon cards below, all of which sell for $13 or less.

Skrillex

As fans continue to wait for Skrillex's mythical solo sophomore album, they can purchase a custom Pokémon card dedicated to his 2014 debut, Recess. In a stroke of genius, one of the alien's moves is "Fire Away."

Flume

How about this Pokémon card depicting Flume's iconic Skin album, which you can play to summon a flame-spitting Vince Staples?

Madeon

Fans of Madeon will appreciate this beautiful, prismatic Pokémon card of the French super-producer's debut Adventure album.

Porter Robinson and Madeon

There was no tour more epic than Porter Robinson and Madeon's 2016-2017 "Shelter Live Tour," which has been immortalized into this sleek Pokémon card. Feeling nostalgic? Same.

San Holo

Fans of San Holo and his "stay vibrant" brand will appreciate this colorful Pokémon card, an homage to his debut LP, album1.

You can grab your custom Pokémon cards via VyperCards here.

