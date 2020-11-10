Check Out the Custom Xbox Series X/S Consoles Gifted to Steve Aoki and Zedd

Xbox developers turned to the electronic music scene to market the launch of Xbox Series X/S.
The gaming community is celebrating the release of the Xbox Series X/S today, November 10th. To market the release of the hotly anticipated fourth generation Xbox consoles, Microsoft decided to tap into the electronic music pool.

Developers have gifted Steve Aoki and Zedd their own custom consoles, sending each one in a beautiful, specially packaged box. As part of the partnership, each artist is also hosting a giveaway. Zedd is giving away one signed controller and a six-month Ultimate Xbox Game Pass while Aoki is offering up the chance to win a signed controller to those who make a $5 donation to his Aoki Foundation.

Aoki and Zedd are avid gamers, frequently streaming their endeavors on Twitch. Zedd is a diehard Valorant player and also recently took part in the Muscular Dystrophy Association's charitable "Let's Play For A Cure" tournament, playing Fall Guys. Aoki is an investor in the Overwatch and Counter-Strike team Rogue and has collaborated with myriad gaming and Esports companies, such as Alienware.

You can read more about the new Xbox consoles here.

