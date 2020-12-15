Watch How to Make a Song Fit for Cyberpunk 2077

Sample marketplace Splice shared a cheeky production tutorial inspired by the incredibly popular video game.
Chances are if you've been on the internet in the past week, you've been bombarded with talk about Cyberpunk 2077. Not only was it one of the most anticipated video game releases of all-time, but to the delight of EDM.com readers, it also leans heavily on electronic music culture. Considering the game's futuristic setting, it just makes sense to include the sounds of Grimes, Nina Kraviz, Boys Noize, and more.

For the music producers out there, the popular sample marketplace Splice has released a cheeky how-to video inspired by the game. The tutorial is styled like the setting of the action RPG and was developed so the viewer feels as if they are being taught by one of its characters. Using the samples provided in the description of the video by Splice, those with the appropriate software can follow along and create a song that sounds like its from the year 2077.

Check out Splice's futuristic how-to video—shared from their YouTube channel—below and learn how to make the perfect song for your adventures with Keanu. 

