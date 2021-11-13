Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
You Can Buy This Rare Arcade Console Designed By Daft Punk's Creative Director—For $27,000
You Can Buy This Rare Arcade Console Designed By Daft Punk's Creative Director—For $27,000

Hervet Manufacturier will only make 12 of the stunning arcade consoles, which house 520 classic arcade games.
Hervet Manufacturier

Hervet Manufacturier will only make 12 of the stunning arcade consoles, which house 520 classic arcade games.

While many know Cédric Hervet as Daft Punk's longtime creative director, others recognize him for his renowned design company, Hervet Manufacturier. And the French studio's latest endeavor is an arcade collector's dream.

Embracing a retrofuturistic aesthetic akin to Daft Punk's own style, Hervet has built a custom, one-of-a-kind arcade console called The Arcadia. His company will produce only 12 units, each of which house a Bose SoundTouch and 520 classic arcade games, including Pac-Man and Space Invaders.

Arcadia Console

The Arcadia by Hervet Manufacturier.

Hervet Manufacturier also produces many other stunning products, such as bespoke tables, chairs, a foosball table, and even skateboards, among other pieces, all of which contain a warm fusion of metal and wood to embrace the 80s feel.

Products for sale on Hervet Manufacturier's website.

Products for sale on Hervet Manufacturier's website.

The Arcadia retails at €23,800, which translates to roughly $27,000. You can find out more about the rare arcade console here.

