Check Out These Early Daft Punk Helmet Concept Images From the '90s

Some early concepts featured wigs, according to one internet sleuth.

Travis Rigel Lukas Hornung

Before Daft Punk's signature robot attire became a staple of pop culture, the design and functionality of their helmets were subject to years of trial and error.

Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo launched Daft Punk in 1993, but it would be six years until they conceived their robot alter-egos in 1999. And the iconic helmets we know and love today apparently went through many iterations before they were finalized and changed electronic music forever.

An Instagram page by the name of Aksploration has unearthed images which the account says depicts the development of Daft Punk's helmets in 1999. Some early concepts even featured wigs, according to Aksploration.

It seems the legacy of Daft Punk's helmets has amplified in the wake of their shocking split in 2021. Fans have kept the duo's spirit alive in inventive ways, like 3D prints of miniature helmets, an intricate LEGO display and even a Daft Punk-themed full-face modular mask.

Check out a list of unique Daft Punk collectibles—like a Homework vinyl record bowl and helmet-themed succulent planters—here.

