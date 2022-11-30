Skip to main content
Watch Daft Punk's "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" Performed by a Band of Electric Toothbrushes

The googly-eyed electric toothbrushes nailed their cover of Daft Punk's classic.

Device Orchestra/YouTube

A small band of googly-eyed electric toothbrushes is here with a cover of Daft Punk's legendary track, "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger."

The cover, which uses an ab belt as a kick drum, comes courtesy of Device Orchestra, a YouTube channel that creates covers of popular music utilizing devices like credit card machines and typewriters.

The toothbrush band's Daft Punk cover has an audience of two dumbbells and a kettlebell, and one of the "members" performs with a mini 3D-printed dumbbell.   Since the toothbrushes' vibration frequency can be modified, this allows them to play the various notes and rhythms of the timeless electronic hit. The faster the vibration, the higher the frequency and vice versa.

This is, of course, not the first time one of Daft Punk's tracks has been covered in an eccentric way. Last year, the Franzoli Electronics YouTube channel shared a rendition of Daft Punk's "One More Time" using Tesla coils. Another gearhead, James "poprhythm" Kolpack, repurposed an old phone and turned it into a MIDI controller and vocoder to perform Daft Punk's "Around The World."

Watch the googly-eyed toothbrushes cover of "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" below.

