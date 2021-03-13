A YouTuber Performed Daft Punk's Music Live On Melodic Calculators: Watch

Listen to "Get Lucky" and "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger" like never before.
In what's likely the most dexterous performance you'll see this week, Korean YouTuber 차커 Chaco recreated the music of Daft Punk like we've never heard or seen before.

That's because the YouTuber's instrument of choice is the AR7778 desktop calculator. Believe it or not, this common household device has its own music function, which can be triggered by hitting the Time/Date button twice. From there, the calculator can be played almost like a piano.

Two weeks ago, 차커 Chaco upped the ante by dropping a live performance rendition of Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" using an array of three calculators.

As impressive as that performance is, he outdid himself yesterday. As The A.V. Club discovered, 차커 Chaco has added a fourth calculator to his arrangement and successfully performed another Daft Punk classic, "Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger." His timing and accuracy are impeccable, considering he's effortlessly navigating the tight arrangement of buttons at a furious pace.  

차커 Chaco first started his channel by uploading piano performance covers of popular videogame and TV themes, but he transitioned to performing on the calculator around two years ago. He has since amassed a formidable following of over 300K subscribers.

