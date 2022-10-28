Skip to main content
David Guetta and MORTEN Team Up With Web3 Company to Develop "Future Rave" Metaverse

David Guetta and MORTEN Team Up With Web3 Company to Develop "Future Rave" Metaverse

"Future Rave" is being set up with the forward-thinking digital infrastructure needed to catalyze the movement.

Rukes

"Future Rave" is being set up with the forward-thinking digital infrastructure needed to catalyze the movement.

The future rave movement is formally planting its stake in the music industry's next digital frontier.

The genre's foremost faces, David Guetta and MORTEN, recently formalized their new Future Rave record label before dropping its inaugural single, "Element." As it turns out, the duo had even more up their sleeves when it comes to world-building around their collaborative endeavors.

Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) has announced that Guetta and MORTEN will be teaming up with the Parisian Web3 company to bring the future rave genre to the metaverse. The forthcoming experience will become a part of CBI's AlphaVerse, according to a press release.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

david guetta morten
GEAR + TECH

David Guetta and MORTEN Team Up With Web3 Company to Develop "Future Rave" Metaverse

"Future Rave" is being set up with the forward-thinking digital infrastructure needed to catalyze the movement.

By Cameron Sunkel
rezz
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Rezz, Alison Wonderland, Fred again.. & More [10/28/22]

New major releases include tracks from GRiZ, Just A Gent, J. Worra and more.

By Koji Aiken
Albert_Einstein_1947_(Remini_enhanced)
FEATURES

Was Albert Einstein a Fan of Electronic Music?

Einstein's fascination with electronic music instruments and sound generation raises many questions.

By Jason Heffler

In just a few short years, the future rave genre has blossomed from humble beginnings into a full-fledged stylistic movement, spawning high-profile shows at the world's biggest music festivals and even a standalone tour.

The "Future Rave" metaverse offers the promise of virtual concerts, the opportunity to purchase digital goods and much more. Given Guetta and MORTEN's recent venture on the label side, the digital platform is likely to act as a new-age discovery engine where fans can enjoy entertainment experiences hosted by the imprint's signees.

Next up for Guetta and MORTEN is the release of a new EP, which is scheduled to drop on November 4th, 2022.

Follow David Guetta:

Facebook: facebook.com/DavidGuetta
Instagram: instagram.com/davidguetta
Twitter: twitter.com/davidguetta
Spotify: spoti.fi/3fHbpAC

Follow MORTEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/MORTENofficial
Instagram: instagram.com/mortenofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/mortenofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jd5rt8

Related

David Guetta and MORTEN
EVENTS

David Guetta and MORTEN Announce 2022 "Future Rave" Tour

Guetta said the movement surrounding the future rave genre "is becoming bigger and bigger every day."

David Guetta and MORTEN Hi Residency Opening
NEWS

David Guetta and MORTEN Launch New Future Rave Record Label

After pioneering the genre, Guetta and MORTEN are now showcasing the next wave of future rave talent.

morten david guetta
EVENTS

David Guetta and MORTEN Take The Future Rave Movement to Ibiza for 2022 Residency

MORTEN said the residency has been a dream of his since he started DJing as a teen.

David Guetta archived photo 2
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta Resurrects "Titanium" With Electrifying Future Rave Remix: Listen

Produced alongside MORTEN, the remix reinforces "Titanium" as a nostalgia machine.

David-Guetta-Morten
INTERVIEWS

"Future Rave" Pioneers David Guetta and MORTEN Claim Their Territory With "New Rave" EP [Exclusive Interview]

Out today via Parlophone, the four-track project arrives one year after the pair's first "future rave" release.

Morten at Enso Vancouver
INTERVIEWS

"I Think It's Limitless": MORTEN On the Volcanic Potential of the Future Rave Movement

We sat down with MORTEN for a poolside interview during Miami Music Week to chat about his patented future rave genre and why mainstage EDM needed a change.

David-Guetta-Morten
MUSIC RELEASES

David Guetta and MORTEN Release "Future Rave" Remix of "Let's Love" With Sia

From synthwave to future rave, Guetta has you covered.

metaverse nft
GEAR + TECH

New Music Industry Content Moderation Service Helps Take Down Unlicensed Metaverse NFTs

The metaverse remains a Wild West, but prominent rights-holders are beginning to enlist services to protect their financial interests.