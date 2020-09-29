David Guetta to Create Exclusive Performances for VR Platform Sensorium Galaxy

Sensorium Galaxy has taken a giant step toward bringing the experience of electronic music to virtual reality with a new partnership alongside multi-platinum dance music producer, David Guetta.

Sensorium Galaxy is a new social VR platform aimed at revolutionizing the performing arts in a whole new way. The project is backed by a number of high-profile names and companies in the events sector, including Yann Pissenem of Ibiza's mega clubs Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza, as well as the streaming giant TIDAL.

Guetta is the first DJ to embrace Sensorium Galaxy and views the platform as a revolutionary disruptor in the way fans and artists will interact forever. With this partnership, Guetta will be creating a series of performances exclusively for the virtual platform, which will see its release sometime next year.

"Whilst digital events have come a long way in the last months, I've not seen anything that comes anywhere near close to this," Guetta said of Sensorium Galaxy. "VR lets us create a new form of art. It's a next-level experience that goes way beyond just watching a DJ show on a screen."

Sensorium Galaxy intends to operate on a "freemium" model, generating profit from exclusive ticket sales to virtual events. The company forecasts 1.8 million users will be using the platform by 2022 and will be paying for events using the virtual ecosystem's native cryptocurrency, the SENSO token.

Read more about Ushuaïa's foray into the world of VR here.

