November 18, 2021
David Guetta Announces Partnership to Sell Blockchain-Powered "United at Home" NFTs
David Guetta Announces Partnership to Sell Blockchain-Powered "United at Home" NFTs

David Guetta and his team continue to pioneer bleeding edge technology.
David Guetta/United At Home

A new partnership between industry-leading blockchain companies and David Guetta will facilitate the first sale of NFTs tied to the French dance music producer's charitable "United At Home" concert series.

Guetta's formidable career has continuously propelled him not only to the top of the charts, but also to the intersection of music and the metaverse. Now partnering with Blockchain Artists Initiative and Beat AlphaVerse, Guetta's "United at Home" series will be turned into digital collectibles.

Guetta's livestreamed "United At Home" concerts took place in Miami, New York City, Paris, and Dubai. His partnership with Blockchain Artists Initiative and Beat AlphaVerse will turn each into exclusive and limited digital assets on the blockchain. Fans will be able to purchase and collect them on OpenSea on November 18th.

According to a press release, the NFT collection will encompass video highlights from Guetta's shows, badges, pieces of land, houses, and apartments that are associated with the iconic cities hosting the "United at Home" shows. Prices for the NFTs will range from $50 to over 4 ETH (approximately $20,000) for the rarest collectibles.

David Guetta Miami United At Home Fundraising Live Stream

David Guetta performs at his "United At Home" livestreamed concert in Miami.

Guetta's performances thus far have racked up an audience of over 120 million viewers worldwide and raised more than $1.7 million to support various nonprofit organizations.

"I am very proud to be launching our first NFT drop in partnership with United at Home," stated CBI founder and CEO Frédéric Chesnais. "This event perfectly illustrates the potential of the AlphaVerse metaverse and more widely CBI's blockchain strategy, highlighting the wide range of possibilities open up with the blockchain, all in support of a great cause."

Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI) is the developer of the AlphaVerse, a new metaverse hub that "offers an interactive experience in several environments, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs)." It is scheduled to be launched in the summer of 2022 and will connect worlds developed by CBI or third-party partners in addition to users being able to create their own content.

