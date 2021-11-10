Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
deadmau5 Shows Support for Music Industry-Shifting Decentralized Network, MODA DAO
Publish date:

deadmau5 Shows Support for Music Industry-Shifting Decentralized Network, MODA DAO

MODA could set the tone for a massive shift in artists' retaining ownership and royalties.
Author:

c/o Press

MODA could set the tone for a massive shift in artists' retaining ownership and royalties.

deadmau5 has thrown his weight behind MODA DAO, a decentralized network designed to democratize the music industry in the metaverse.

The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is now set to combine its ambitious NFT music streaming platform with $MODA, its governance token. DAOs are organizations collectively owned by their members in order to safely manage a network's operations and cryptocurrency transactions.

The token supply will hit the Ethereum, Fantom, Near, and Polygon blockchains on Wednesday, November 10th. Holders of the $MODA token will be able to distribute their music on the MODA DAO platform, which could ultimately compete with streaming giants like Apple Music and Spotify while offering a novel way for artists to control royalty contracts. 

According to CoinDesk, the company is targeting musicians and their managers to adopt the cryptocurrency. The revenue earned by the music released through MODA DAO's platform will reportedly be split three ways: the artists, rewards pool, and a token buyback program.

Recommended Articles

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 Shows Support for Music Industry-Shifting Decentralized Network, MODA DAO

MODA could set the tone for a massive shift in artists' retaining ownership and royalties.

13 seconds ago
Uncle Tics
Lifestyle

Tourette Syndrome Isn't Getting In the Way of This Guy Learning to DJ

Uncle Tics has impressive drum & bass taste.

13 seconds ago
Joseph Ray (NERO) and Lakou Mizik
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to NERO's Remix of Founding Member Joseph Ray's Collaboration With Lakou Mizik, "No Rival!"

Alongside the Anjunadeep release, the artists involved are raising money for the Artists Institute of Haiti.

9 hours ago
deadmau5 performs at the 2021 edition of FVDED In The Park in Vancouver.

deadmau5 performs at the 2021 edition of FVDED In The Park in Vancouver.

Holders of $MODA will also have access to unique blockchain-powered services like "audio fingerprinting," which allows artists to mint audio files as NFTs and sell the songs prior to their distribution on major streaming platforms like Spotify.

"I see the Web 3 ecosystem growing alongside streaming services, and eventually becoming more significant to the artists,” deadmau5 told CoinDesk. “This new [MODA DAO] world is creating new ways for artists to take ownership of their music, but it will take a while to scare the Spotify and Apple Musics of the world."

Considering deadmau5's hunger for disruptive music tech and criticism of the corporatization of EDM, giving Apple Music and Spotify a run for their money is in his blood.

You can find out more MODA DAO here.

Tags
terms:
Deadmau5BlockchainNFTDAOMODACrypto

Related

rezz deadmau5
GEAR + TECH

Listen to Previews of deadmau5 and REZZ's First-Ever Collab via Trippy New NFT Collection

The audiovisual "Hypnocurrency" NFT drop contains snippets of deadmau5 and REZZ's upcoming song of the same name.

119134476_10157654831726169_1144020969868389436_n
GEAR + TECH

Calvin Harris Believes NFTs Could Revolutionize the Music Industry

"It's a whole new avenue that you can really just put out whatever you want, and that's kind of how music should be."

154214297_275012600662663_8856240710291013047_n
GEAR + TECH

3LAU Backs $7.6 Million Funding Round to Launch NFT Social Network

Showtime allows users to like, comment, and even bid on NFT art shared by creators.

deadmau5
NEWS

deadmau5 and Robbie Trevino Talk Upcoming NFT Collaboration on Nifty Gateway Podcast

In the near-hourlong chat, the duo shared details about their upcoming NFT release, "Numinous."

deadmau5
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 Partners With Emanate to Launch New Digital Collectibles for WAX Blockchain

Think collecting rare baseball cards for the crypto age.

28245c16e22879ef499feec21373d73e
EVENTS

Dillon Francis' Gerald-Themed NFT Collection to Be Auctioned at Decentral Games' Atari Casino Grand Opening

Decentral Games has tapped into the dance music talent pool again, this time with a live NFT auction from Dillon Francis.

1582794544378
EVENTS

Amnesia Ibiza Enters the Metaverse: 4 Reasons You Can't Miss Decentral Games' "SuperClub" Launch

Amnesia Ibiza's metaverse debut has the looks of the most interactive venture yet, thanks to Decentral Games' unique tech specs and value proposition.

Lindsay-Lohan-ft.-Aliana-Lohan-Lullaby
GEAR + TECH

Someone Bought Lindsay Lohan's Electronic Music NFT for $85,000

No, this is not an April Fools' joke.