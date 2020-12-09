deadmau5 Partners With Emanate to Launch New Digital Collectibles for WAX Blockchain

deadmau5 is well-known for being a pioneer when it comes to the intersection of music and technology. His latest venture sees him partner with Emanate, who are utilizing the WAX Blockchain for the release of deadmau5-branded Series 1 digital collectibles, also known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). According to the microsite, these items will be "exclusive, verified collectible digital merch," each of which are "certified, authentic, unique, and can never be altered."

WAX, which stands for "Worldwide Asset eXchange," is a blockchain created specifically for trading virtual items—such as rare collectibles—in video games and virtual worlds. NFTs are a special type of cryptographic token that represents something unique, and they are therefore not interchangeable like bitcoins are. "The WAX Blockchain technology allows collectors to buy and sell digital deadmau5 collectibles on WAX marketplaces, trade them with others, and showcase their inventory on social media," the site reads.

The digital collectibles will become available on December 16th. The drop will include a variety of options available for purchase, including The Standard (10) at $9.99 per pack and The Mega (30) at $28.49 per pack. There are only 4,000 Standard and 2,000 Mega packs available, and each comes with digital collectibles such as stickers, animations, pins, black cards, silver cards, and the very rare gold card.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5

Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5

Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5

Spotify: spoti.fi/3bjTM8y