deadmau5 Launches New Plugin for Music Producers and Digital Artists

deadmau5 Launches New Plugin for Music Producers and Digital Artists

OSC/PAR retails for $19.99.
Author:
Publish date:

Sem Sauce

OSC/PAR retails for $19.99.

deadmau5 has launched his latest performance tool, a plugin called OSC/PAR.

OSC/PAR is an AU/VST3 plugin developed to bridge the gap between live DAW (digital audio workstation) performances and the interoperability of OSC (open sound control) protocols. From its simplistic user interface, the tool is able to broadcast live musical elements from any DAW and seamlessly channel them through OSC-capable clients via WIFI or a local network connection, translating the MIDI notes, song list, and other transport information for VJ software.

"OSC/PAR was originally developed as an essential need for a stage to FOH networking solution,” deadmau5 said in a press release issued to announce the plugin. “I’m actually pretty stoked to be sharing this with everyone as a handy little tool for all your DAW to OSC needs.”

The new OSC/PAR performance tool from deadmau5.

The new OSC/PAR performance tool from deadmau5.

Last summer, deadmau5 released OSC/PILOT, control surface application that had previously been exclusive to his live performances. Originally conceived as a control surface unit for his shows, the tool was released to the music production community to provide a streamlined and fully customizable user interface.

OSC/PAR retails for $19.99 and can be purchased here. You can find a full overview of the plugin via its microsite.

FOLLOW DEADMAU5:

Facebook: facebook.com/deadmau5
Twitter: twitter.com/deadmau5
Instagram: instagram.com/deadmau5
Spotify: spoti.fi/3otTHVp

Related

deadmau5 wearing mau5head during a DJ performance.
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 to Launch mau5trap.tv Streaming Platform with Exclusive Set from TESTPILOT Alias

deadmau5's dark techno alias is emerging from the shadows to launch the platform.

deadmau5
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 Partners With Emanate to Launch New Digital Collectibles for WAX Blockchain

Think collecting rare baseball cards for the crypto age.

deadmau5
GEAR + TECH

OSC/PILOT, Performance Tool deadmau5 Used Only for His Shows, is Now Available to the Public

deadmau5's OSC/PILOT application could be the secret sauce to your performance arsenal.

subpac-1_1600x
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and SUBPAC Team Up for Custom M2 Model

A one-of-a-kind collaboration that will literally send shockwaves down the spines of deadmau5 fans.

A photo of Canadian DJ/producer deadmau5 A.K.A. Joel Zimmerman performing on his Cube stage concept.
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 Teases New VR Project with Epic Games' Unreal Engine

"A breed of goat."

UMEK
GEAR + TECH

Viberate Launches New Analytics Tool to Empower Music Professionals

UMEK's music tech startup has released a vital tool for artists, labels, A&Rs, and more.

deadmau5
NEWS

Texas Residents Slam deadmau5 for "Dropping F-Bombs" and "Rattling Windows" at Drive-In Concert

deadmau5 is in fact not "as quiet as a mouse."

ableton live 11
GEAR + TECH

Ableton 11 is Coming—With a Slew of Amazing New Features

Ableton's latest incarnation looks to be the quintessential digital audio workstation.