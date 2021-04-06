deadmau5 Launches New Plugin for Music Producers and Digital Artists

deadmau5 has launched his latest performance tool, a plugin called OSC/PAR.

OSC/PAR is an AU/VST3 plugin developed to bridge the gap between live DAW (digital audio workstation) performances and the interoperability of OSC (open sound control) protocols. From its simplistic user interface, the tool is able to broadcast live musical elements from any DAW and seamlessly channel them through OSC-capable clients via WIFI or a local network connection, translating the MIDI notes, song list, and other transport information for VJ software.

"OSC/PAR was originally developed as an essential need for a stage to FOH networking solution,” deadmau5 said in a press release issued to announce the plugin. “I’m actually pretty stoked to be sharing this with everyone as a handy little tool for all your DAW to OSC needs.”

Last summer, deadmau5 released OSC/PILOT, control surface application that had previously been exclusive to his live performances. Originally conceived as a control surface unit for his shows, the tool was released to the music production community to provide a streamlined and fully customizable user interface.

OSC/PAR retails for $19.99 and can be purchased here. You can find a full overview of the plugin via its microsite.

