deadmau5 to Launch mau5trap.tv Streaming Platform with Exclusive Set from TESTPILOT Alias

As deadmau5 continues to test the waters of the drive-in rave scene, the venerated DJ and producer is now steering into the virtual concert space with the launch of his own livestreaming platform, mau5trap.tv.

The live music streaming landscape in the US has only become more robust with each passing week as the country struggles to reduce the impact of COVID-19. With no nightclubs or festivals to turn to, what started out as a pie-in-the-sky idea has now mutated into the new norm, as legions of music producers and DJs have opted to funnel their sound into the blue light of user's devices in the absence of tours. The lingering question, though, is how to monetize the streams beyond simple advertising campaigns.

The launch of mau5trap.tv will be commemorated by a can't-miss DJ set from deadmau5's techno alter ego, TESTPILOT—a performance that he is charging $10 to view. The platform's microsite promises a "techno fueled" live set complete with "prime cuts and other fine audible meats." Fans can also look forward to more streams in the future after deadmau5 teased "MUCH more coming over the next few months" in an announcement shared via Instagram.

The inaugural mau5trap.tv stream from TESTPILOT is scheduled for a September 4th, 2020 debut. You can check out the announcement below and purchase your ticket here.

