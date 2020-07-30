OSC/PILOT, Performance Tool deadmau5 Used Only for His Shows, is Now Available to the Public

Iconic DJ and electronic music producer deadmau5 has unveiled OSC/PILOT, a control surface application that has been a vital component of his performance arsenal. Originally developed as a both a control surface unit for his shows and a performance tool for digital artists and musicians, deadmau5 has now made the tool available to the public.

Considering the increasingly omnipresent overlap in audio and visual contrived by the livestreaming era in light of COVID-19, OSC/PILOT represents a simple way to bridge the gap in a desktop application. Artists are also able to adapt the control surface to their programs and DAWs, including Ableton Live, TouchDesigner, and Bitwig, among others, providing a streamlined and fully customizable UI.

A press release issued to announce the application laid out its many features.

Make beautiful UIs in minutes

- Simple drag interface means laying out a new UI takes no time at all.

- Multiple workspaces allow for different UIs to be used from within one project.

- Multi-Touch fully supported. Drive the UI with as many fingers as your touch display supports.



Supports sending and receiving OSC (Open Sound Control) data

- Send OSC data to control other applications and devices that support OSC

- Control visual applications such as TouchDesigner, vvvv, Resolume, VDMX, Notch etc.

- Receive OSC data from external sources to drive the content currently shown in the UI



Supports sending MIDI.

- Connect to devices directly plugged into the computer

- Send MIDI to other computers and applications using network MIDI tools.

- Control Ableton Live, bitwig and other audio applications using your own custom UI.

OSC/PILOT is available for a quite affordable $49.99. You can purchase your version here and check out a demo below.

