Listen to Previews of deadmau5 and REZZ's First-Ever Collab via Trippy New NFT Collection

The audiovisual "Hypnocurrency" NFT drop contains snippets of deadmau5 and REZZ's upcoming song of the same name.

With the tantalizing release of deadmau5 and REZZ's first-ever collaborative song looming, fans can get an early taste of "Hypnocurrency" via the duo's new NFT collection of the same name.

The audiovisual NFT drop contains snippets of the track, which is scheduled to release this Friday, April 23rd via mau5trap. The audio clips are paired with four custom digital artworks, each of which were designed by deadmau5.

The drop contains three open editions, but the unquestioned crown jewel of the collection is a rare 1-of-1 piece. The current high bid is $5,000, but that number will skyrocket before the bidding period ends at 5PM PT (8PM ET) tomorrow, April 21st.

deadmau5 and REZZ unveiled their "Hypnocurrency" NFT drop on the MakersPlace marketplace today, April 20th. MakersPlace

Fans can listen to the "Hypnocurrency" snippets and make their bids for the NFTs via MakersPlace. You can pre-save "Hypnocurrency" ahead of its release on streaming platforms here.

To read out more about the NFT boom and its collision course with the electronic dance music community, read our interview with the founders of Nifty Gateway, one of the most popular marketplaces for digital artwork.

