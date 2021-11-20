deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin Secure Deal With Niantic to Develop Augmented Reality Gaming Platform

Richie Hawtin and deadmau5's PIXELYNX gaming platform was a home-run concept from the start, but with the company's latest partnership, the team is perfectly positioned to execute on their vision at the intersection of NFTs, gaming, music and the metaverse.

Niantic, the company behind the profoundly successful Pokémon GO mobile game, has signed on as a key developer and will be providing the project with tooling and expertise when it comes to creating environments and objects in augmented reality.

In the spirit of Pokémon, PIXELNYX creates objectives around the idea of collecting in-game objects—in this case, NFTs. Artists will play a critical role in shaping this universe, as fans fans will be seeking out collectibles at various physical locations, including concerts. Collecting NFTs brings the promise of unlocking hidden extras, such as new music.

"As we look towards launching our platform in 2022, the development of a mobile app that allows fans to collect new songs and NFTs in the real world was always part of our vision to create the music metaverse," said Inder Phull, CEO of PIXELYNX. "Teaming with Niantic on their Lightship ARDK to develop our mobile gaming app, will ensure that fans are able to take our game with them wherever they go, blending digital and real world experiences and enriching the fan experience in completely unique ways."

Niantic's brand of gaming requires a high bar of commitment given that players will need to wander the open world in order to be successful, but the company continues to be met with high demand. Niantic's Pikmin Bloom, another augmented reality style game, recently surpassed two million downloads in its first two weeks on the market.