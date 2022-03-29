Skip to main content
deadmau5, Richie Hawtin, More Raise $3 Million for Innovative Streaming Company, Volta

Volta is looking to revolutionize livestreaming in the metaverse.

Leah Sems

As the metaverse continues to expand, more and more electronic artists are investing their assets. Volta is the latest music tech and XR company to receive a cosign from some of the biggest players in the game.

Richie Hawtin and deadmau5's Pixelynx, Jillionaire, Post Malone, and Beatport CEO Robb McDaniels are just a few of the names that have contributed to the company's latest funding round, which Music Business Worldwide estimates to be valued at $3 million. A handful of venture capital firms also took part.

Volta is self-described as a “free, self-service XR creation platform” that will ultimately allow creators to build and broadcast their own experiences within the metaverse. Artists will be able to use their DAW of choice, midi controllers, or metadata to sync visual effects to their music in real-time. Volta's work has already been seen in action via partnerships with Beatport, Boiler Room, and Imogen Heap, who hosted unique livestreams.

Since the pandemic caused a rise in the popularity of livestreamed performances and DJ sets, there's been a much-needed change of pace. Volta's vision could be exactly what the space needs, since the free-flowing creativity it engenders could help cultivate a more personal experience.

'We at Volta don’t think anyone has gotten extended reality entertainment right yet. The only way this will happen is when enough artists have access to the tools," said Volta CEO Alex Kane. “If a paintbrush cost $500,000 then an artist would optimize their art to be about the money instead of the artistic expression – we aim to democratize these new tools so extended reality as an entertainment medium has true artistic merit."

