deadmau5 Teases New VR Project with Epic Games' Unreal Engine

deadmau5 took to Instagram recently to share a teaser of a forthcoming VR project.

The electronic music icon was mum on the details, however, writing nothing but an arcane caption along with the video that reads, "A breed of goat." The teaser does divulge that the project was produced in collaboration with Epic Games' gameframe Unreal Engine as well as Geodesic Games and Upsurge Studios.

The teaser closes in typically cryptic deadmau5 style with a nebulous message that says "Codename #Oberhasli." An Oberhasli is a breed of dairy goat, which explain's deadmau5's caption but does nothing to demystify it in terms of the forthcoming project.

You can watch the teaser below.

