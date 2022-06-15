Skip to main content
deadmau5 and Zytara Partner to Launch Groundbreaking Digital Banking Experience

deadmau5 and Zytara Partner to Launch Groundbreaking Digital Banking Experience

Fans will also be able to receive a deadmau5-branded virtual or physical debit card, which can be used at 45 million merchants worldwide.

c/o Press

Fans will also be able to receive a deadmau5-branded virtual or physical debit card, which can be used at 45 million merchants worldwide.

Canadian electronic music icon deadmau5 has formed a groundbreaking partnership with Zytara, an innovative fintech company, to change virtual banking as we know it.

The partnership will offer the first-ever branded digital banking experience, according to a press release shared with EDM.com. Zytara's technology is said to enable fans to "interact with deadmau5's brand" through the company's banking app, where they can discover merchandise, concerts, pop-ups and more.

Fans will also be able to receive a deadmau5-branded virtual or physical debit card, which can be used at 45 million merchants worldwide.

deadmau5 Zytara debit cards

Zytara's debit cards with deadmau5 branding.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

deadmau5
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and Zytara Partner to Launch Groundbreaking Digital Banking Experience

Fans will also be able to receive a deadmau5-branded virtual or physical debit card, which can be used at 45 million merchants worldwide.

By Lennon Cihakjust now
Parklife Couple Engaged Sacha Lord
NEWS

Couple Receives Free Honeymoon, Lifetime Festival Passes After Getting Trolled for Engagement at Parklife

The offer came from Sacha Lord, co-creator of Parklife, who said "the internet reaction to two young people sharing a special moment was quite frankly vile."

By Lennon Cihak3 minutes ago
dementia
GEAR + TECH

UMG Partners With Music Wellness App Vera to Help People With Dementia

Universal Music Group has become an official partner of Music Health, the music wellness and technology company behind the AI-driven Vera app.

By Lennon Cihak16 minutes ago

This shape-shifting partnership is the latest in a series of ambitious tech plays from deadmau5. His and Richie Hawtin's PIXELYNX recently shared the first look at the company's upcoming mobile game, ELYNXIR.

"I'm always on the look-out for ways to use technology to change experiences, which is why I was really excited when Zytara came my way—no one else is thinking about banking the way they are by making it easy to hold and transact in crypto, NFTs, and stablecoins, in addition to fiat currency," deadmau5 said. "As a gamer and music artist who loves tech, Zytara has created a real user-friendly world for digital life."

deadmau5 will also be joining Zytara's advisory board to help enhance their creative direction. 

"deadmau5 is a pioneer in using innovative, new technologies in creative ways, which is why we see this relationship as more than a typical partnership," added Al Burgio, Zytara's CEO and founder. "In addition to working with deadmau5 to develop the interactive and branded Zytara banking app, we are also welcoming him to Zytara's Advisory Board to help enhance the creative direction for Zytara moving forward."

Tags
terms:
Deadmau5CryptoFintechNFTCryptocurrencyBankingZytara

Related

deadmau5
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 Partners With Emanate to Launch New Digital Collectibles for WAX Blockchain

Think collecting rare baseball cards for the crypto age.

deadmau5 richie hawtin
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin Launch PIXELYNX to Bridge the Gap Between Gaming, Digital Collectibles and Virtual Worlds

It’s like buying brands’ merch as collectibles—for a digital version of yourself.

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 Shows Support for Music Industry-Shifting Decentralized Network, MODA DAO

MODA could set the tone for a massive shift in artists' retaining ownership and royalties.

Dirtybird Flight Club NFT Birdyverse
GEAR + TECH

Dirtybird Launches Metaverse Nightclub, Birdhain

You'll need to be a Dirtybird Flight Club NFT holder to enter Birdhain, a nod to the famous Berlin nightclub Berghain.

1-1400x479
GEAR + TECH

Beatport and PIXELYNX Partner to Create Unique Generative NFT Series, "Synth Heads"

"Together we've created a special collection for electronic music fans that captures the unique culture of synthesizers in a creative and fun way."

limewire-logo
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5's 720Mau5 Venture Fund Joins $10.4 Million Raise to Support Future of LimeWire

LimeWire's NFT marketplace is expected to launch later this year.

Deadmau5 FVDED In The Park Vancouver 2021-3
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man Could Achieve First Platinum-Selling Song Distributed Exclusively as NFT

With "this is fine" deadmau5 and Portugal. The Man are showing the artist community at large just how powerful NFTs can be in redefining the rules of the creator economy.

deadmau5 richie hawtin
GEAR + TECH

deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin's PIXELYNX to Bring 3D Avatars to Metaverse Gaming Platform

The company inked a partnership with cross-game avatar platform Ready Player Me.