Contest: Win a PRIME GO from Denon DJ

Can you think of a better way to spend your time indoors during COVID-19 quarantines than brushing up on your DJs skills from the comfort of your couch? Denon DJ is giving away one of their PRIME GO ultra-portable battery powered standalone DJ systems, and entering to win is easier than you think.

The PRIME GO is the ultimate battery powered standalone DJ system. Among its highlights are built-in rechargeable battery with up to 4 hours of playtime, 7” HD touchscreen interface, Wi-Fi connectivity for digital streaming, multifunction performance pads, built-in FX, on-board recording and dual mics.

About Denon DJ

With over a quarter-century of creating innovative, ground-breaking technology, Denon DJ is committed to the betterment and growth of the creative DJ’s workflow. A prioritization to engage and interact with the global DJ community, added to world-class customer support, shows Denon DJ further defining the future of professional DJ performance.