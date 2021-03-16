Destructo is Offering Guest List Access to His Shows for Life to the Buyer of His Debut NFT

Fans can make bids for Destructo's trippy "Bassface" NFT via the Foundation marketplace.
Destructo (via YouTube)

Fans can make bids for Destructo's trippy "Bassface" NFT via the Foundation marketplace.

As the NFT mania rages on, famed house music producer and FriendShip founder Destructo has tossed his sailor's cap into the ring.

The renowned music entrepreneur's foray into the NFT space is an unconventional one. He has minted his music video for "Bassface," a single released back in 2017, into a trippy 3D visualizer designed by visual artist Shin. According to the artwork's bidding microsite, the owner of the rare 1/1 NFT "will have guest list access to all Destructo’s land based shows for life." Destructo also confirmed the unique prize in a recent tweet.

Destructo's "Bassface" auction will conclude at 9:30PM PT (12:30AM ET) today, March 16th. You can place your bids via Foundation, a popular marketplace for NFT sales. At the time of the article's publication, "Bassface" has a high bid of 1.969 ETH, or $3,552.59.

