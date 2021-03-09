Dillon Francis Mints Psychedelic NFT for Charitable Cause

Dillon Francis is diving deeper into the blockchain game by launching a new NFT, which is available now for charity auction.

Developed by 3D artist Nicole Ruggiero, the quirky NFT titled "I think there's something wrong with my phone" features a trippy visual of a translucent, paper-like cellphone interface. Synced to a beat crafted by Francis himself, the music pairs appropriately with the scene at hand featuring a thumping bassline and a swirling chorus of distorted background vox.

The sale of the psychedelic visual will go towards an environmentally friendly cause as the artists have pledged to plant 100 trees in the winner's name. You can make your bids here.

Dillon Francis and Ruggiero first connected just a couple weeks ago, when the former purchased one of the latter's NFTs. Upon connecting, Francis offered her his music production expertise on future projects, and just like that, this collaboration came to be.

Francis has been a vocal supporter of the NFT space in recent weeks, even going so far as to defend the scene from skeptics. "I’ve always loved making music for videos, films and other projects so the NFT world is just so fun for my brain," Francis tweeted. "It builds so perfectly into what I love doing with music."

The current list price for the NFT is 6.66 WETH, which, at the time of this article's publication, is around $12,000.

